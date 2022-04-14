Glenn Gallarde Project

Former Star Search vocalist Glenn Gallarde and the band, specializes in bringing a show of Top 40’s, Dance and all Rock Anthems of the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and to the present day. Glenn Gallarde, who performed on the nationally syndicated television show “Star Seaarch” hosted by Ed McMahon, also performed concerts at Prince’s “Glam Slam”, toured with recording artists Stevie B, Lisa Valez of Lisa Lisa & Clut Jam, Expose’, Shannon, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Costa Cruise Line Cruises, Las Vegas Casino venues & all over th United States. The singers/musicians also have played all over the world and opened for national acts.

Free Admission – Must be 21 or older

*Band start time may be delayed due to broadcast of sporting events.