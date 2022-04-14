SATURDAY, APRIL 16

ALOHA LIONS AND SUMMERLIN LIONS CLUB EASTER EGG HUNT APRIL 16TH AT 9:00 – 10:00 AM A.M. AT MARILYN REDD PARK- 251 MARILYN PARKWAY-MESQUITE, NV 89027

Skydome Lounge – CasaBlanca Resort 

Glenn Gallarde Project

Fri Apr 15th 8:00pm – 1:30am
Sat Apr 16th 8:00pm – 1:30am
Sun Apr 17th 7:00pm – 12:00am
Skydome Lounge – CasaBlanca Resort950 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027, USA map 

Glen Gallarde Band

Former Star Search vocalist Glenn Gallarde and the band, specializes in bringing a show of Top 40’s, Dance and all Rock Anthems of the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and to the present day. Glenn Gallarde, who performed on the nationally syndicated television show “Star Seaarch” hosted by Ed McMahon, also performed concerts at Prince’s “Glam Slam”, toured with recording artists Stevie B, Lisa Valez of Lisa Lisa & Clut Jam, Expose’, Shannon, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Costa Cruise Line Cruises, Las Vegas Casino venues & all over th United States. The singers/musicians also have played all over the world and opened for national acts.

Free Admission – Must be 21 or older
*Band start time may be delayed due to broadcast of sporting events.

 

Mesquite Library

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Teen Scene “Studio Ghibili” Anime Movie Fest: 1-2 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St.  The Anime Movie Fest showcases a different Studio Ghibli movie every other Saturday. Info: 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

Library Closed