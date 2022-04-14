SATURDAY, APRIL 16
ALOHA LIONS AND SUMMERLIN LIONS CLUB EASTER EGG HUNT APRIL 16TH AT 9:00 – 10:00 AM A.M. AT MARILYN REDD PARK- 251 MARILYN PARKWAY-MESQUITE, NV 89027
Skydome Lounge – CasaBlanca Resort
Glenn Gallarde Project
Former Star Search vocalist Glenn Gallarde and the band, specializes in bringing a show of Top 40’s, Dance and all Rock Anthems of the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and to the present day. Glenn Gallarde, who performed on the nationally syndicated television show “Star Seaarch” hosted by Ed McMahon, also performed concerts at Prince’s “Glam Slam”, toured with recording artists Stevie B, Lisa Valez of Lisa Lisa & Clut Jam, Expose’, Shannon, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Costa Cruise Line Cruises, Las Vegas Casino venues & all over th United States. The singers/musicians also have played all over the world and opened for national acts.
Free Admission – Must be 21 or older
*Band start time may be delayed due to broadcast of sporting events.
Mesquite Library
FRIDAY, APRIL 15
Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.
Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
Teen Scene “Studio Ghibili” Anime Movie Fest: 1-2 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. The Anime Movie Fest showcases a different Studio Ghibli movie every other Saturday. Info: 702-507-4080.
SUNDAY, APRIL 17
Library Closed