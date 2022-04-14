By Michael Quinton

FROM EVERLASTING TO EVERLASTING

PSALM 41

Think of all the changes you and I have seen in our lifetimes.

Changes in culture, in health care, in diet and exercise.

What was normal 10 years ago is now unacceptable. Did I say ten years? How about 10 minutes ago?

It seems everything is in turmoil, nothing is stable, nothing can be depended upon. When David wrote Psalm 41, he was at one of the lowest points in his life. Yet he was able to conclude that Psalm “Blessed be the Lord God of Israel from Everlasting to Everlasting. Amen and Amen.

David knew and reminded us that God is an eternal God from everlasting to everlasting.

Psalm 90:2 God is everlasting to everlasting

Psalm 93:2 You are forever and ever

Will we have trouble in this life? Of course, but Jesus said in John 33 I have spoken to you that you might have peace. In the world you will have trouble, but be of good cheer, I (Jesus) have overcome the world.

Therefore, David could praise God. When trouble comes our question should not be, “Why, God? Why me?” We should be asking, “God, what do you want me to learn from this trial?

Six practical ways to depend upon God alone:

