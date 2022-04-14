By Michael Quinton
FROM EVERLASTING TO EVERLASTING
PSALM 41
Think of all the changes you and I have seen in our lifetimes.
Changes in culture, in health care, in diet and exercise.
What was normal 10 years ago is now unacceptable. Did I say ten years? How about 10 minutes ago?
It seems everything is in turmoil, nothing is stable, nothing can be depended upon. When David wrote Psalm 41, he was at one of the lowest points in his life. Yet he was able to conclude that Psalm “Blessed be the Lord God of Israel from Everlasting to Everlasting. Amen and Amen.
David knew and reminded us that God is an eternal God from everlasting to everlasting.
Psalm 90:2 God is everlasting to everlasting
Psalm 93:2 You are forever and ever
Will we have trouble in this life? Of course, but Jesus said in John 33 I have spoken to you that you might have peace. In the world you will have trouble, but be of good cheer, I (Jesus) have overcome the world.
Therefore, David could praise God. When trouble comes our question should not be, “Why, God? Why me?” We should be asking, “God, what do you want me to learn from this trial?
Six practical ways to depend upon God alone:
- Prayer. Philippians 4:6 God promises power and provision
- Honor the Bible. Acts 17:11 Read it every day.
- Do right. Jochebed did right in saving Moses, Daniel did right in praying, David did right in standing up to Goliath.
- Be a living sacrifice. Romans 12:1
- Abide in Christ. Not just Sunday morning, but every day every moment. We breathe 12 times a minute. We do not hold our breath from one Sunday to the next so how can we expect to abide in Christ by reading our Bible once day a week?
- Refuse to worry. Matt 6:25-24 Jesus reminds us that God, the Father, clothes the birds and flowers in the field and for us to not worry about what we shall wear or what we should eat. 1 Peter 5:7 we are to cast all our cares upon Him.Are you a child of God? Are you trusting God to provide – In every circumstance?
