WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

Preschool Storytime: 10-11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join for stories, songs and activities that build early literacy. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

April Chamber Poolside Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. CasaBlanca Resort poolside. Guest speaker is Anthony Curtis, former professional gamer and member of Black Jack Hall of Fame. Also mini-fashion show. Cost is $30 for members, $40 for non-members. Register at MesquiteNvChamber.com.

3D Pen Coloring: 3 – 4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come learn more about 3D Pen Coloring. Info: 702-507-4080.

Teen Scene “Paint Your Pride: Crafternoon: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Teen Scene offers a place for creativity, socialization, gaming, crafting, and lounging for ages 12-17. Call 702-507-4080.

Kids Artsy Craft Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Unleash your inner artist. Inspired by great artists, we’ll explore fun and different ways to create art. Ages 5-12. Call 702-507-4080.

Republican Women’s Club (for men & women): Doors open at 5 p.m., Meeting 5:30 – 7 p.m., Mesquite Veteran’s Center, 840 Hafen Lane. Meetings the second Wednesday of each month. For information, call Sue at 858-254-1214 or email: swtinsd@gmail.com.

Top Ten Things Not to Do in the Desert: 6-7 p.m., City Hall council chambers. Community event sponsored by the Virgin Valley Heritage Museum and the Virgin River Coalition. Call 702-346-5705

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

Sunrise Rotary: 7:30 a.m. Meets every Thursday at CSN. Room 1. For more information, contact Deb Parsley at 702-420-4494.

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/.

Mesquite Mystery Book Club: 11 a.m. – noon. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Pick up this month’s selection from the customer service desk and read it prior to the meeting. Then join in the discussion. Call 702-507-4080.

Coloring for Adults: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. St. Join for a relaxing session of coloring intricate and meditative designs of various artists. Info: 702-507-4080.

STEAM Activities for Teens: 3:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Participate each week in fun, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art or Math activity. Info: 702-507-4080.

STEAM Activities for Kids: 4-5 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Participate each week in fun, hands-on Science, Technology,Engineering, Art or Math activity. Info: 702-507-4080.