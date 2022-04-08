Musician of the Week – Leieste Macias

Leieste Macias, a senior at Virgin Valley High School, currently plays alto saxophone in VVHS Advanced Band, Marching Band, Pep Band and Jazz Band.

She has been involved in music the majority of her life. She started taking private piano lessons when she was at Virgin Valley Elementary School. In sixth grade she learned the alto saxophone participating in band at Charles Hughes Middle School. She then moved on to various ensembles at Virgin Valley High School.

“I’ve enjoyed my musical experience because of the people I’ve met,” Leieste said. “Everyone in band has been super kind and accepting, with many diverse and interesting people and personalities. It’s thanks to them that I’ve learned to love myself and be comfortable in my own skin.”

Leieste Macias with her alto saxophone (photo credit: Leieste Macias)