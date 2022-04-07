FRIDAY, APRIL 8

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/.

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Card Making: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Exercise your creativity by making two unique greeting cards. Different designs each month. Info: 702-507-4080.

Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.

Mesquite-Toes Spring Spectacular: 7-9 p.m., Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St. Tickets $15, available online at mctnv.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Mesquite’s Biggest Charity Book Sale: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st N. St. Sponsored by the Mesquite Sunrise Rotary. To donate books, please call 702-420-4494 or drop them off at Desert Oasis Spa.

Family Craft: 11 a.m. – noon, Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St. Join for an artful craft or project that incorporates dexterity, imagination and fun. Call 702-507-4080.

Mesquite-Toes Spring Spectacular: 1-3 p.m., Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St. Tickets $15, available online at mctnv.com

Cricut Club: 3-4:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Learn the basics or get new ideas for projects. Call 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “Belfast” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Concert on the Plaza: 3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. The Half Notes and Arsenic and Old Lace. Info: 702-507-4080.