Suspect Arrested for Car Theft

After Single Vehicle Collision

In the early morning hours of April 3, 2022, Mesquite Police officers responded to a single vehicle collision near the intersection of Horizon Blvd and Falcon Ridge Parkway. A maroon sedan crashed into a light pole in the center median which knocked it over, blocking the roadway and exposing live high-voltage power lines. The driver of the vehicle fled prior to officers’ arrival.

During the crash investigation officers learned the vehicle had previously been dropped off for service at a tire shop, but was stolen just a short time before the crash. Using surveillance footage of the vehicle theft from the tire shop, officers quickly recognized the suspect and began searching for him throughout the city.

The following day on April 4th, a patrol officer observed the suspect on foot, positively identified him as the driver who stole the vehicle, and placed him under arrest without incident.

Braedan Smith, 28, of St. George, Utah, was arrested and charged with felony grand larceny of a motor vehicle, felony tampering with a motor vehicle, felony damage to property of another, and gross misdemeanor possession of burglary tools.

Due to the felony charges Smith was transported to Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

“Constant communication and strong positive relationships with local businesses aid us in doing our jobs more effectively in so many ways” stated Chief MaQuade Chesley. He continued “the incredible tire shop employees who were willing to wake up so early and provide surveillance footage proved instrumental to the officers in quickly identifying and arresting this suspect, and we thank everyone who assisted in this investigation.”

Crashed Vehicle