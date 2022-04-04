Athlete of the Week- Neil Anderson

Neil Anderson, a sophomore at Virgin Valley High School, broke the school’s record in their first swim meet on March 16,2022 for the 50 yard swim that has been held at their school since 2016.

“I’ve always enjoyed swimming,” Niel said. “ I started swimming competitively when I was six years old with the Rec Center summer team. I’ve always enjoyed being in the water and racing. My favorite part of swim is the atmosphere. I love all my teammates and my coach and everyone on the team is so supportive of each other and everyone gets along and has a lot of fun.”

“Neil works hard at practice and comes with an infectious enthusiasm and great attitude,” VVHS Swim Coach, Jan White said. “ Neil makes a positive impact on the VVHS swim program.”

