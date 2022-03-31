Mesquite Police Department 6202
06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 03/28/22
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
——————————————————————————–
220328048 Noise Disturbance
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:12 Time Dispatched: 18:52
Time Arrived : 18:59 Time Completed : 19:22
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:12 Time Dispatched: 18:51
Time Arrived : 19:02 Time Completed : 19:23
Synopsis:
220328049 Alarm
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:10 Time Dispatched: 19:53
Time Arrived : 19:53 Time Completed : 19:58
Synopsis:
220328050 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : E First South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:08 Time Dispatched: 19:22
Time Arrived : 19:26 Time Completed : 19:54
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:08 Time Dispatched: 19:23
Time Arrived : 19:26 Time Completed : 19:27
Synopsis:
220328051 Theft
Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & N GRAPEVINE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:32 Time Dispatched: 20:40
Time Arrived : 21:07 Time Completed : 21:27
Synopsis:
An Officer was dispatched was to a call reference a theft of a sign.
220328052 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:26 Time Completed : 21:27
Synopsis:
220328053 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:27 Time Completed : 21:31
Synopsis:
220328054 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:32 Time Completed : 22:36
Synopsis:
220328055 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : MESQUITE HEIGHTS RD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:50 Time Dispatched: 22:55
Time Arrived : 22:56 Time Completed : 23:38
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:50 Time Dispatched: 22:55
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:00
Synopsis:
220328056 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:54 Time Dispatched: 23:16
Time Arrived : 23:00 Time Completed : 23:47
Synopsis:
220328057 Alarm
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Stout
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 22:55 Time Dispatched: 23:01
Time Arrived : 23:01 Time Completed : 23:14
Synopsis:
220329001 Alarm
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 00:13 Time Dispatched: 01:35
Time Arrived : 01:37 Time Completed : 00:17
Synopsis:
220329002 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & HILLSIDE Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, J Stout, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 00:14 Time Dispatched: 01:12
Time Arrived : 01:12 Time Completed : 01:35
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:14 Time Dispatched: 00:17
Time Arrived : 00:21 Time Completed : 01:17
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 00:14 Time Dispatched: 00:17
Time Arrived : 00:21 Time Completed : 01:35
Unit: S2 Time Reported: 00:14 Time Dispatched: 00:17
Time Arrived : 00:26 Time Completed : 00:43
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision with no injuries.
220329003 Alarm
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:36 Time Dispatched: 01:38
Time Arrived : 01:41 Time Completed : 01:47
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:36 Time Dispatched: 01:38
Time Arrived : 01:41 Time Completed : 01:49
Synopsis:
220329004 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Eagle St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:11 Time Dispatched: 02:19
Time Arrived : 02:19 Time Completed : 03:03
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 02:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:14 Time Completed : 02:19
Synopsis:
220329005 Alarm
Incident Address : Lookout Rdg
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 04:22 Time Dispatched: 04:25
Time Arrived : 04:26 Time Completed : 04:27
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 04:22 Time Dispatched: 04:25
Time Arrived : 04:26 Time Completed : 04:26
Synopsis:
220329006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 05:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:55 Time Completed : 05:56
Synopsis:
22ACO0931 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:37 Time Completed : 07:07
Synopsis:
22ACO0932 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:48 Time Completed : 06:53
Synopsis:
22MCC1107 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 18:50 Time Dispatched: 18:54
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:54
Synopsis:
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262