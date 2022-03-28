Athlete of the Week-Samantha Woolsey

Samantha Woolsey, a senior at Virgin Valley High School, is a VVHS All Star Swimmer. This means Sam has made region time for all eight individual events in swimming.

“Swim has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember,” Samantha said. “ It’s shaped me into who I am and has helped me through tough times. I’ve never seen anything like our team before. Somebody will always be there to cheer you on and there is never a dull moment.”

“I enjoy coaching Samantha, “ VVHS Swim Coach, Jan White said. “ Her calm mature presence and quick humor makes her fun to be around for all the team. Sam comes ready to work and truly enjoys swimming. She is the captain of the swim team this year and has shown wonderful leadership this year helping the newer swimmers”

