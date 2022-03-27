By Abbey Snow

CSN Mesquite & Moapa Valley Centers – Education Within Reach

The College of Southern Nevada Mesquite and Moapa Valley Centers offer a variety of classes for those seeking college credit classes, certificate training programs, and community enrichment courses without the need to travel long distances.

“The Mesquite and Moapa Valley Centers are satellite extension sites of our three main campuses in Las Vegas,” CSN Site Coordinator for Mesquite and Moapa Valley Centers, Darlene Montague said. “Our on-campus offerings include short-term skilled training programs, general education courses, and personal enrichment classes. The staff provides student services to all local CSN students, regardless of the course modality they select. We also offer several community enrichment programs such as Spanish and Writing classes. Additionally, we are the liaison to the area high schools for CSN dual credit and work closely with the administration to meet the needs of the high school students.”

The College of Southern Nevada is based in Las Vegas on three main campuses in North Las Vegas, Henderson and Charleston. Additionally, they have multiple satellite extension sites throughout Nevada including Mesquite and Moapa Valley. CSN was founded in 1971 and enrolls approximately 70,000 students each year from 48 states and 50 countries.They are a fully accredited institution offering hundreds of degrees and certificates in 70 academic programs, with 26 degrees and certificates available entirely online.

Montague said the CSN Mesquite Center has had several locations in the past but has been at their current location for nearly 17 years. The center features a skilled Nursing Lab, Phlebotomy lab, video conference equipped classroom, and an upcoming state-of-the-art HyFlex classroom. The technology-enhanced classrooms allow on-campus classes to be shared virtually between other on-campus locations, such as the CSN Nellis Airforce Base location. The classes have fluctuated over time, and of course, the recent COVID-19 virus has impacted the number of in-person classes and student enrollment. Online courses have become much more popular, but Montague would like to stress that they have now returned to also offering in-person courses.

“We are fortunate to have a physical CSN college center in Mesquite and Moapa Valley, and we hope both communities do not take this for granted,” Montague said. “ Our location gives students the opportunity to take as many or as few classes that fit into their schedule without traveling, while staying local and working. We need our community members to take advantage of our local facility and help us to grow.”

CSN Mesquite will be offering a summer CNA (certified nursing assistant) program which will begin the week of June 6th and run for eight weeks. Registration will start on April 16th. They also have an Intermediate Spanish class starting on April 5th and a Novel and Memoir Writing class beginning April 4th. Registration is currently available, Montague said.

Montague said they will have a variety of classes beginning August 29th for their fall 2022 semester. Students can apply for admissions at www.csn.edu, and they will receive a student NSHE (Nevada System of Higher Education) number in about five business days. Registration for the fall semester will begin May 16th. Students can also stop by or call their office for assistance.

“Our friendly staff provides personalized service to students as they navigate the new student and enrollment processes,” Montague said. “ Although we do not have specific departments here, such as financial aid or counseling, our office can assist the students with most of their student service needs. We can also put the students in direct contact with such departments for additional assistance.”

Montague said their most successful classes have been the Certified Nurse Assistant and the Phlebotomy programs. These programs are completed in a single semester and prepare students for the certification exams. Upon successful completion, they receive certificates of achievement or skills certificates. Their goal at the local CSN Center is to offer more additional short-term skilled training programs in the future and expand their class offerings.

“An exciting new hybrid learning environment will soon launch at the CSN Mesquite Center,” Montague said. “This modality will expand the course offerings available locally by connecting students to on-campus courses taught at the CSN Las Vegas campuses virtually. Stay tuned for more information.”

For more information on CSN Mesquite and Moapa Valley visit: www.csn.edu, call 702-346-2485 (702 398-7545 for Moapa Valley Center), or stop by the center at 140 N. Yucca Street, Mesquite, NV 89027.

Click on the link to view the CSN Mesquite Campus Fall 2022 courses: CSN Mesquite Fall Schedule

* CSN is offering a summer 2022 Nursing Assistant apprenticeship opportunity which includes job placement and program costs in collaboration with GOWINN (Governor’s office of Workforce Innovation), NSHE (Nevada System of Higher Education) and employer partner with Mesa View Regional Hospital.

Click on the link to view the summer 2022 Nursing Assistant Apprenticeship opportunity: CSN Nursing Assistant Apprenticeship Summer 22 (1)