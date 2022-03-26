Tyler Roylance’s Tuesday Drawing Classes are held at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center at 15 W Mesquite Boulevard, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the VVAA classroom. The cost is $10 per class, payable on day of class. This is a drop-in class. His upcoming classes are:

Learn to Draw Faces

March 29 and April 5

(Different model for each class)

Bring your drawing pad with pens, pencils

and any other desired supplies.

Click here to access more information: https://www.mesquitefineartscenter.com/content.aspx?page_id=4002&club_id=590375&item_id=1662218&event_date_id=255