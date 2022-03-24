FRIDAY, MARCH 25

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, Appointments can be made on SNHD website https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/testing/

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

D.I.Y. Craft for Adults: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join us for a fun experience with a different craft each month. Call 702-507-4080.

Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.

Wedding Bell Blues: 7 p.m., Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St. A melodrama set in the 1960s. Tickets available at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center, online or at the box office one hour prior to showtime. Info, visit the website, www.vvtgnv.com or www.mctnv.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

Children’s Movie: 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come enjoy a movie matinee with a kid’s movie rated G or PG. Call 702-507-4080.

Cricut Club: 3-4:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Learn the basics or get new ideas for projects. Call 702-507-4080.

Wedding Bell Blues: 7 p.m., Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St. A melodrama set in the 1960s. Tickets available at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center, online or at the box office one hour prior to showtime. Info, visit the website, www.vvtgnv.com or www.mctnv.com.

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

Concert on the Plaza: 3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Performance by SC Strummers. Info: 702-507-4080.