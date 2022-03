03/22/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 03/20/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220320045 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched: 19:14 Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 21:33 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched: 19:02 Time Arrived : 19:09 Time Completed : 22:34 Unit: CH01 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched: 19:31 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:33 Unit: CH02 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched: 19:30 Time Arrived : 19:41 Time Completed : 22:18 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched: 18:59 Time Arrived : 19:04 Time Completed : 20:38 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:06 Time Completed : 20:25 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched: 19:03 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:05 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched: 19:06 Time Arrived : 19:17 Time Completed : 20:38 Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched: 19:03 Time Arrived : 19:03 Time Completed : 21:56 Unit: STA03 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:59 Synopsis: 220320046 Trespassing Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:02 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:07 Time Completed : 20:01 Synopsis: An officer responded to a business on a trespass violator. One adult female was cited and released for trespassing. 220320047 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:31 Time Dispatched: 20:05 Time Arrived : 20:09 Time Completed : 21:23 Synopsis: 220320048 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Marsh, Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson, Judy E Disposition : A Active Unit: V125 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 19:59 Time Arrived : 20:37 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: V133 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 19:59 Time Arrived : 20:25 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: V139 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 20:00 Time Arrived : 20:37 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: V142 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 19:59 Time Arrived : 20:37 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: V158 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:00 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: V165 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 20:10 Time Arrived : 20:37 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: V170 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 19:59 Time Arrived : 20:37 Time Completed : 23:33 Synopsis: 220320049 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S2 Time Reported: 20:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:29 Time Completed : 20:34 Synopsis: 220320050 Noise Disturbance Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:32 Time Dispatched: 21:25 Time Arrived : 21:31 Time Completed : 21:33 Synopsis: 220320051 Welfare Check Incident Address : Paradise Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : A Active Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 21:21 Time Dispatched: 21:37 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:38 Synopsis: 220320052 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, J Stout, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:27 Time Dispatched: 21:33 Time Arrived : 21:40 Time Completed : 21:46 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:27 Time Dispatched: 21:33 Time Arrived : 21:35 Time Completed : 22:07 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 21:27 Time Dispatched: 21:33 Time Arrived : 21:38 Time Completed : 21:38 Synopsis: 220320053 Person On Foot Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:07 Time Completed : 22:27 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:07 Time Completed : 22:16 Synopsis: 220320054 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 22:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:21 Time Completed : 22:24 Synopsis: 220320055 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:47 Time Dispatched: 22:54 Time Arrived : 22:47 Time Completed : 22:57 Synopsis: 220320056 Civil Dispute Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:57 Time Dispatched: 23:04 Time Arrived : 23:04 Time Completed : 00:54 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:04 Time Completed : 23:51 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:57 Time Dispatched: 23:04 Time Arrived : 23:04 Time Completed : 23:52 Synopsis: Officers responded to a family dispute. The investigation concluded no crime was committed. 220321001 Attempt to Locate Incident Address : Cliffrose Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 00:56 Time Dispatched: 01:05 Time Arrived : 01:05 Time Completed : 01:29 Synopsis: 220321002 Citizen Assist Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:53 Time Completed : 01:53 Synopsis: 220321003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:53 Time Dispatched: 01:56 Time Arrived : 01:53 Time Completed : 01:56 Synopsis: 220321004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:04 Time Dispatched: 02:16 Time Arrived : 02:05 Time Completed : 02:07 Synopsis: 220321005 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:06 Time Dispatched: 02:08 Time Arrived : 02:10 Time Completed : 02:10 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:07 Time Completed : 02:16 Synopsis: 220321006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 02:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:36 Time Completed : 02:45 Synopsis: 220321007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 03:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:05 Time Completed : 03:08 Synopsis: 220321008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 03:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:15 Time Completed : 03:18 Synopsis: 220321009 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 04:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:38 Time Completed : 04:40 Synopsis: 22ACO0861 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 06:27 Synopsis: 22ACO0862 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 06:26 Synopsis: 22ACO0863 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:52 Time Completed : 06:29 Synopsis: 22MCC0985 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Hardy Way # 10 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 21:13 Time Dispatched: 21:16 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:16 Synopsis: 22MCC0986 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 23:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:09 Time Completed : 23:10 Synopsis: 22MCC0987 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 00:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:42 Time Completed : 00:42 Synopsis: 22MCE0237 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Marsh, Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson, Judy E Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V125 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 19:59 Time Arrived : 20:37 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: V133 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 19:59 Time Arrived : 20:25 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: V139 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 20:00 Time Arrived : 20:37 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: V142 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 19:59 Time Arrived : 20:37 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: V158 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:00 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: V165 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 20:10 Time Arrived : 20:37 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: V170 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 19:59 Time Arrived : 20:37 Time Completed : 23:33 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 03/20/22` and `06:00:00 03/21/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***

03/22/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 03/20/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220320010 Noise Disturbance Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:14 Time Dispatched: 06:22 Time Arrived : 06:30 Time Completed : 06:34 Synopsis: 220320011 Wanted Person Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:32 Time Dispatched: 06:33 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 06:35 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:32 Time Dispatched: 06:33 Time Arrived : 06:40 Time Completed : 06:45 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:32 Time Completed : 07:37 Synopsis: Officers located a male with an active warrant. One adult male was arrested for the warrant and drug paraphernalia. 220320012 Person On Foot Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:34 Time Dispatched: 06:35 Time Arrived : 06:37 Time Completed : 06:37 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:35 Time Completed : 06:39 Synopsis: 220320013 Welfare Check Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 06:48 Synopsis: 220320014 Welfare Check Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:50 Time Dispatched: 06:51 Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 07:05 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:50 Time Completed : 07:08 Synopsis: 220320015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:51 Time Dispatched: 07:08 Time Arrived : 06:51 Time Completed : 06:51 Synopsis: 220320016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:51 Time Dispatched: 07:09 Time Arrived : 06:51 Time Completed : 06:51 Synopsis: 220320017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:05 Time Completed : 07:08 Synopsis: 220320018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:06 Time Completed : 07:07 Synopsis: 220320019 Found Property Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:52 Time Dispatched: 07:57 Time Arrived : 08:19 Time Completed : 09:01 Synopsis: An officer received found property. 220320020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:10 Time Completed : 08:11 Synopsis: 220320021 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:14 Time Completed : 08:23 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:14 Time Completed : 08:20 Synopsis: 220320022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:47 Time Completed : 08:49 Synopsis: 220320023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched: 10:17 Time Arrived : 10:09 Time Completed : 10:25 Synopsis: 220320024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:10 Time Dispatched: 10:20 Time Arrived : 10:20 Time Completed : 10:21 Synopsis: 220320025 Abandoned Vehicle Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:44 Time Dispatched: 11:04 Time Arrived : 11:04 Time Completed : 11:15 Synopsis: 220320026 Lost Property Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:58 Time Completed : 11:05 Synopsis: Officers took a report in reference to lost property. 220320027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:25 Time Completed : 11:27 Synopsis: 220320028 Alarm Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, I McOmie Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched: 11:50 Time Arrived : 11:54 Time Completed : 12:06 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched: 11:47 Time Arrived : 11:51 Time Completed : 12:04 Unit: D1 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:49 Time Completed : 12:01 Synopsis: 220320029 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : Eagle St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:05 Time Dispatched: 12:11 Time Arrived : 12:14 Time Completed : 12:27 Synopsis: 220320030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:39 Time Completed : 12:46 Synopsis: 220320031 Nuisance or Minor Disturbance Incident Address : Verllonia St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:47 Time Dispatched: 12:54 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:14 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:47 Time Dispatched: 13:45 Time Arrived : 13:52 Time Completed : 13:53 Synopsis: 220320032 Traffic Stop Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Hughes, M Diaz Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:18 Time Completed : 14:19 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: 14:55 Time Arrived : 13:15 Time Completed : 14:23 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:15 Time Completed : 13:18 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:15 Time Completed : 13:41 Synopsis: Officers conducted a traffic stop for numerous traffic offenses. One male adult was arrested for Convicted Person Failure to Register. 220320033 Welfare Check Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, I McOmie Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:16 Time Completed : 13:43 Unit: D1 Time Reported: 13:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:22 Time Completed : 13:35 Synopsis: 220320034 K9 Search Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 13:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:18 Time Completed : 13:41 Synopsis: 220320036 Reckless Driver Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Hughes, M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched: 14:16 Time Arrived : 14:18 Time Completed : 14:24 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched: 14:19 Time Arrived : 14:19 Time Completed : 14:24 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched: 14:16 Time Arrived : 14:21 Time Completed : Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched: 14:13 Time Arrived : 14:22 Time Completed : 14:27 Synopsis: 220320037 Reckless Driver Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:24 Time Completed : 14:36 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:26 Synopsis: 220320038 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:15 Time Dispatched: 14:31 Time Arrived : 14:32 Time Completed : 14:55 Synopsis: 220320039 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Eagle St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:51 Time Dispatched: 15:55 Time Arrived : 15:56 Time Completed : 16:07 Synopsis: 220320040 Traffic Stop Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Hughes, M Diaz Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:17 Time Dispatched: 16:23 Time Arrived : 16:23 Time Completed : 17:06 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:17 Time Dispatched: 16:32 Time Arrived : 16:35 Time Completed : 17:02 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 16:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:22 Time Completed : 16:32 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:17 Time Dispatched: 16:23 Time Arrived : 16:23 Time Completed : 17:07 Synopsis: A detective conducted a traffic stop and observed indicators of recent drug use. One male and one female were cited and released for misdemeanor drug charges. 220320041 K9 Search Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 16:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:32 Time Completed : 17:11 Synopsis: 220320042 Welfare Check Incident Address : S FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:58 Time Dispatched: 17:02 Time Arrived : 17:28 Time Completed : 17:29 Synopsis: 220320043 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & TURTLEBACK Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 17:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:21 Time Completed : 17:38 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 17:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:20 Time Completed : 17:47 Synopsis: 220320044 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 17:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:39 Time Completed : 17:40 Synopsis: 220320045 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched: 19:14 Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 21:33 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched: 19:02 Time Arrived : 19:09 Time Completed : 22:34 Unit: CH01 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched: 19:31 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:33 Unit: CH02 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched: 19:30 Time Arrived : 19:41 Time Completed : 22:18 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched: 18:59 Time Arrived : 19:04 Time Completed : 20:38 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:06 Time Completed : 20:25 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched: 19:03 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:05 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched: 19:06 Time Arrived : 19:17 Time Completed : 20:38 Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched: 19:03 Time Arrived : 19:03 Time Completed : 21:56 Unit: STA03 Time Reported: 18:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:59 Synopsis: 220320046 Trespassing Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:02 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:07 Time Completed : 20:01 Synopsis: An officer responded to a business on a trespass violator. One adult female was cited and released for trespassing. 220320047 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:31 Time Dispatched: 20:05 Time Arrived : 20:09 Time Completed : 21:23 Synopsis: 220320048 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Marsh, Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson, Judy E Disposition : A Active Unit: V125 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 19:59 Time Arrived : 20:37 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: V133 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 19:59 Time Arrived : 20:25 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: V139 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 20:00 Time Arrived : 20:37 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: V142 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 19:59 Time Arrived : 20:37 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: V158 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:00 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: V165 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 20:10 Time Arrived : 20:37 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: V170 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 19:59 Time Arrived : 20:37 Time Completed : 23:33 Synopsis: 220320049 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S2 Time Reported: 20:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:29 Time Completed : 20:34 Synopsis: 220320050 Noise Disturbance Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:32 Time Dispatched: 21:25 Time Arrived : 21:31 Time Completed : 21:33 Synopsis: 220320051 Welfare Check Incident Address : Paradise Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : A Active Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 21:21 Time Dispatched: 21:37 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:38 Synopsis: 220320052 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, J Stout, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:27 Time Dispatched: 21:33 Time Arrived : 21:40 Time Completed : 21:46 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:27 Time Dispatched: 21:33 Time Arrived : 21:35 Time Completed : 22:07 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 21:27 Time Dispatched: 21:33 Time Arrived : 21:38 Time Completed : 21:38 Synopsis: 220320053 Person On Foot Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:07 Time Completed : 22:27 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:07 Time Completed : 22:16 Synopsis: 220320054 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 22:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:21 Time Completed : 22:24 Synopsis: 220320055 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:47 Time Dispatched: 22:54 Time Arrived : 22:47 Time Completed : 22:57 Synopsis: 220320056 Civil Dispute Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:57 Time Dispatched: 23:04 Time Arrived : 23:04 Time Completed : 00:54 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:04 Time Completed : 23:51 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:57 Time Dispatched: 23:04 Time Arrived : 23:04 Time Completed : 23:52 Synopsis: Officers responded to a family dispute. The investigation concluded no crime was committed. 220321001 Attempt to Locate Incident Address : Cliffrose Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 00:56 Time Dispatched: 01:05 Time Arrived : 01:05 Time Completed : 01:29 Synopsis: 220321002 Citizen Assist Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:53 Time Completed : 01:53 Synopsis: 220321003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:53 Time Dispatched: 01:56 Time Arrived : 01:53 Time Completed : 01:56 Synopsis: 220321004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:04 Time Dispatched: 02:16 Time Arrived : 02:05 Time Completed : 02:07 Synopsis: 220321005 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:06 Time Dispatched: 02:08 Time Arrived : 02:10 Time Completed : 02:10 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:07 Time Completed : 02:16 Synopsis: 220321006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 02:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:36 Time Completed : 02:45 Synopsis: 220321007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 03:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:05 Time Completed : 03:08 Synopsis: 220321008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 03:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:15 Time Completed : 03:18 Synopsis: 220321009 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 04:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:38 Time Completed : 04:40 Synopsis: 220321010 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : A Active Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 06:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:22 Time Completed : 06:22 Synopsis: 220321011 Welfare Check Incident Address : Lake View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:32 Time Dispatched: 06:39 Time Arrived : 06:57 Time Completed : 07:08 Synopsis: 220321012 Agency Assistance Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched: 07:12 Time Arrived : 07:15 Time Completed : 07:15 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched: 07:02 Time Arrived : 07:12 Time Completed : 07:20 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched: 07:02 Time Arrived : 07:07 Time Completed : 07:23 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched: 07:02 Time Arrived : 07:04 Time Completed : 07:34 Unit: STA03 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:02 Synopsis: 220321013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:20 Time Completed : 07:22 Synopsis: 220321014 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:24 Time Completed : 07:24 Synopsis: 220321015 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:27 Time Completed : 07:30 Synopsis: 220321016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : EL DORADO RD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:30 Time Completed : 07:31 Synopsis: 220321017 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:32 Time Completed : 07:35 Synopsis: 220321018 Found Property Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:39 Time Dispatched: 08:29 Time Arrived : 07:40 Time Completed : 08:08 Synopsis: Officers took a report in reference to found property. 220321019 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:47 Time Dispatched: 07:50 Time Arrived : 07:47 Time Completed : 07:47 Synopsis: 220321020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:47 Time Completed : 07:50 Synopsis: 220321021 Traffic Accident w/ Damage Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich, A12 Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:04 Time Dispatched: 08:08 Time Arrived : 08:11 Time Completed : 09:43 Unit: A12 Time Reported: 08:04 Time Dispatched: 08:07 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:08 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 08:04 Time Dispatched: 08:08 Time Arrived : 08:13 Time Completed : 08:24 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:04 Time Dispatched: 08:08 Time Arrived : 08:10 Time Completed : 08:29 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 08:04 Time Dispatched: 08:08 Time Arrived : 08:13 Time Completed : 08:24 Synopsis: Officers responded to a property damage accident. 220321022 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Dawn Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : A Active Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:08 Time Dispatched: 08:19 Time Arrived : 08:29 Time Completed : 08:37 Synopsis: 220321024 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : San Pedro Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:10 Time Dispatched: 08:43 Time Arrived : 08:44 Time Completed : 08:46 Synopsis: 220321025 Controlled Substance Problem Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Smith Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:20 Time Completed : 08:41 Unit: J5 Time Reported: 08:19 Time Dispatched: 12:23 Time Arrived : 12:23 Time Completed : 12:24 Synopsis: An adult female turned herself in on an outstanding bench warrant. The female was arrested on additional charges of drug possession. 220321026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:10 Time Dispatched: 09:24 Time Arrived : 09:24 Time Completed : 09:25 Synopsis: 220321027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E2 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:51 Time Completed : 09:30 Synopsis: 220321028 Found Property Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:08 Time Dispatched: 09:42 Time Arrived : 09:45 Time Completed : 09:50 Synopsis: Officers retrieved found property from a casino. The property was placed in safekeeping. 220321029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched: 09:23 Time Arrived : 09:23 Time Completed : 09:31 Synopsis: 220321030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:21 Time Dispatched: 09:31 Time Arrived : 09:31 Time Completed : 09:32 Synopsis: 220321031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:46 Time Completed : 09:50 Synopsis: 220321032 Found Property Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:50 Time Dispatched: 09:55 Time Arrived : 09:50 Time Completed : 10:27 Synopsis: Officers retrieved found property and stored in safekeeping. 220321033 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:49 Time Dispatched: 09:54 Time Arrived : 10:07 Time Completed : 10:46 Synopsis: An officer responded and took a report of a suspicious incident. 220321034 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220321035 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220321036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:15 Time Completed : 10:52 Synopsis: 220321037 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:24 Time Dispatched: 11:00 Time Arrived : 11:01 Time Completed : 11:08 Synopsis: 220321038 Juvenile Problem Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : A Active Unit: E2 Time Reported: 10:35 Time Dispatched: 13:47 Time Arrived : 10:36 Time Completed : 13:01 Synopsis: 220321039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:01 Time Completed : 11:04 Synopsis: 220321040 Wanted Person Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:36 Time Dispatched: 12:06 Time Arrived : 11:37 Time Completed : 11:53 Synopsis: 220321041 Traffic Stop Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:53 Time Completed : 12:06 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 11:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:53 Time Completed : 11:54 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:53 Time Completed : 12:06 Synopsis: 220321042 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: I McOmie Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: D1 Time Reported: 12:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:06 Time Completed : 12:12 Synopsis: 220321043 Traffic Stop Incident Address : HARDY Way & COBB Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:14 Time Completed : 13:32 Synopsis: 220321044 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:17 Time Completed : 13:20 Synopsis: 220321045 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:14 Time Dispatched: 13:29 Time Arrived : 13:31 Time Completed : 13:34 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:14 Time Dispatched: 13:26 Time Arrived : 13:29 Time Completed : 13:25 Synopsis: 220321046 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:25 Time Completed : 13:25 Synopsis: 220321047 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: I McOmie Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: D1 Time Reported: 13:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:49 Time Completed : 14:34 Synopsis: 220321048 Traffic Stop Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Hughes, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:04 Time Completed : 14:15 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 13:48 Time Dispatched: 18:05 Time Arrived : 14:01 Time Completed : 14:54 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:04 Time Completed : 14:09 Synopsis: 220321049 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hillside Dr & Canal St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:03 Time Completed : 14:04 Synopsis: 220321050 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Kalanchoe Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Oliver, S Vent, R Hughes, M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 14:54 Time Arrived : 14:57 Time Completed : 15:55 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 14:54 Time Arrived : 14:59 Time Completed : 15:00 Unit: P1 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 15:20 Time Arrived : 14:54 Time Completed : 15:12 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 14:54 Time Arrived : 14:54 Time Completed : 15:16 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 14:54 Time Arrived : 14:55 Time Completed : 15:16 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 14:52 Time Arrived : 14:59 Time Completed : 15:35 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:52 Synopsis: 220321051 Verbal Disturbance IP Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:13 Time Dispatched: 15:18 Time Arrived : 15:24 Time Completed : 15:33 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 15:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:20 Time Completed : 15:23 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:13 Time Dispatched: 15:18 Time Arrived : 15:20 Time Completed : 15:41 Synopsis: 220321052 Person On Foot Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Oliver, S Ruth, R Hughes Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:33 Time Completed : 16:07 Unit: P1 Time Reported: 15:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:30 Time Completed : 16:11 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 15:29 Time Dispatched: 18:04 Time Arrived : 15:30 Time Completed : 16:42 Synopsis: A detective made contact with a male who had a local warrant. The male was arrested for the warrant. 220321053 Reckless Driver Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:33 Time Dispatched: 15:37 Time Arrived : 15:37 Time Completed : 15:40 Synopsis: 220321054 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : Woodbury Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:35 Time Dispatched: 15:40 Time Arrived : 15:45 Time Completed : 16:36 Synopsis: Officers responded to a hit and run that occured on a private property. One female adult was issued a citation. 220321055 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:08 Time Completed : 16:10 Synopsis: 220321056 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:08 Time Completed : 16:16 Synopsis: 220321057 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:11 Time Completed : 16:14 Synopsis: 220321058 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 16:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220321059 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:18 Time Dispatched: 17:00 Time Arrived : 16:18 Time Completed : 16:36 Synopsis: Officers arrested an adult male for an active bench warrant out of Mesquite Municipal Court. 220321060 Alarm Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched: 16:21 Time Arrived : 16:21 Time Completed : 16:26 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched: 16:21 Time Arrived : 16:24 Time Completed : 16:24 Synopsis: 220321061 Trespassing Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:31 Time Dispatched: 16:42 Time Arrived : 16:42 Time Completed : 17:14 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:31 Time Dispatched: 16:36 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:45 Synopsis: 220321062 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:34 Time Dispatched: 16:40 Time Arrived : 16:40 Time Completed : 16:41 Synopsis: 220321063 Person On Foot Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P2 Time Reported: 16:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:44 Time Completed : 17:17 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 16:42 Time Dispatched: 18:10 Time Arrived : 16:42 Time Completed : 18:13 Synopsis: 220321064 Intoxicated Person Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:40 Time Dispatched: 16:45 Time Arrived : 16:47 Time Completed : 16:59 Synopsis: 220321065 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Canal St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:58 Time Dispatched: 17:08 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:16 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:58 Time Dispatched: 17:06 Time Arrived : 17:10 Time Completed : 17:53 Synopsis: 220321067 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 17:20 Time Dispatched: 17:24 Time Arrived : 17:24 Time Completed : 17:31 Synopsis: 220321068 Nuisance or Minor Disturbance Incident Address : MESQUITE SPRINGS DR Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 17:28 Time Dispatched: 17:39 Time Arrived : 17:45 Time Completed : 17:57 Synopsis: 220321069 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S2 Time Reported: 17:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:36 Time Completed : 19:40 Synopsis: 220321070 Missing Person Incident Address : Thompson Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Oliver, R Hughes, M Magadan, L Stewart, J S Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 17:52 Time Dispatched: 17:57 Time Arrived : 18:03 Time Completed : 18:08 Unit: P1 Time Reported: 17:52 Time Dispatched: 18:03 Time Arrived : 18:04 Time Completed : 19:04 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 17:52 Time Dispatched: 18:03 Time Arrived : 18:04 Time Completed : 19:13 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 17:52 Time Dispatched: 18:03 Time Arrived : 18:43 Time Completed : 18:04 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 17:52 Time Dispatched: 17:57 Time Arrived : 18:02 Time Completed : 19:17 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 17:52 Time Dispatched: 17:57 Time Arrived : 18:07 Time Completed : 19:13 Synopsis: 22ACO0855 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:21 Time Completed : 06:22 Synopsis: 22ACO0856 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:24 Time Completed : 06:25 Synopsis: 22ACO0857 Animal Pickup Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:00 Time Dispatched: 13:04 Time Arrived : 13:07 Time Completed : 13:26 Synopsis: 22ACO0858 Animal Turned Over to Owner Incident Address : Burns Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:27 Time Completed : 13:27 Synopsis: 22ACO0859 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:29 Time Completed : 15:29 Synopsis: 22ACO0860 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:29 Time Completed : 15:30 Synopsis: 22ACO0861 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 06:27 Synopsis: 22ACO0862 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 06:26 Synopsis: 22ACO0863 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:52 Time Completed : 06:29 Synopsis: 22ACO0864 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:27 Time Completed : 06:36 Synopsis: 22ACO0865 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:28 Time Completed : 06:46 Synopsis: 22ACO0866 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:29 Time Completed : 06:30 Synopsis: 22ACO0867 Animal Licensing Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:22 Time Completed : 10:24 Synopsis: 22ACO0868 Animal Noise Incident Address : Lewis St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:54 Time Dispatched: 11:08 Time Arrived : 11:12 Time Completed : 11:18 Synopsis: 22ACO0869 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : RIverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:37 Time Completed : 11:49 Synopsis: 22ACO0870 Animal Bite Incident Address : Lonesome Dove Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 12:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:08 Time Completed : 12:21 Synopsis: 22ACO0871 Animal Licensing Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 13:38 Synopsis: 22ACO0872 Animal Licensing Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : A Active Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:44 Time Completed : 13:44 Synopsis: issued pet license no. 00042 to Hank Fishman Quinta 877 Bridle Path Ln Mesquite NV 89034 949-439-6556 1 Female Terrier Mix dog 15lb 7 yrs old 22ACO0873 Animal Licensing Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:54 Time Completed : 14:07 Synopsis: 22MCC0971 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 07:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:11 Time Completed : 07:11 Synopsis: 22MCC0972 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:15 Time Dispatched: 09:16 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:16 Synopsis: 22MCC0973 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:23 Time Dispatched: 09:23 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:23 Synopsis: 22MCC0974 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 09:44 Synopsis: 22MCC0975 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 10:03 Synopsis: 22MCC0976 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 09:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:51 Time Completed : 12:20 Synopsis: 22MCC0977 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:04 Time Completed : 10:46 Synopsis: 22MCC0978 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:24 Time Completed : 12:25 Synopsis: 22MCC0979 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 13:43 Synopsis: 22MCC0980 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 14:10 Time Dispatched: 14:12 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:12 Synopsis: 22MCC0981 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:36 Time Completed : 16:37 Synopsis: 22MCC0982 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:38 Time Completed : 16:38 Synopsis: 22MCC0983 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:39 Time Completed : 16:39 Synopsis: 22MCC0984 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : REDD HILLS Pkwy & FOUNTAIN VIEW Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:29 Time Completed : 17:29 Synopsis: 22MCC0985 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Hardy Way # 10 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 21:13 Time Dispatched: 21:16 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:16 Synopsis: 22MCC0986 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 23:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:09 Time Completed : 23:10 Synopsis: 22MCC0987 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 00:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:42 Time Completed : 00:42 Synopsis: 22MCC0988 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 06:05 Time Dispatched: 06:06 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 06:06 Synopsis: 22MCC0989 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 06:09 Time Dispatched: 06:13 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 06:14 Synopsis: 22MCC0990 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 06:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:22 Time Completed : 06:22 Synopsis: 22MCC0991 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:57 Time Completed : 08:17 Synopsis: 22MCC0992 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:15 Time Dispatched: 08:17 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:18 Synopsis: 22MCC0993 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : PALMER Ln & OASIS Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 10:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:31 Time Completed : 10:32 Synopsis: 22MCC0994 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:28 Time Completed : 13:28 Synopsis: 22MCC0995 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 15:00 Time Dispatched: 15:01 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:01 Synopsis: 22MCC0996 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 15:20 Time Dispatched: 15:22 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:22 Synopsis: 22MCC0997 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 15:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:42 Time Completed : 16:05 Synopsis: 22MCC0998 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched: 16:05 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:05 Synopsis: 22MCC0999 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:21 Time Completed : 16:50 Synopsis: 22MCC1000 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 17:33 Time Dispatched: 17:34 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:34 Synopsis: 22MCE0237 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Marsh, Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson, Judy E Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V125 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 19:59 Time Arrived : 20:37 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: V133 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 19:59 Time Arrived : 20:25 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: V139 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 20:00 Time Arrived : 20:37 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: V142 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 19:59 Time Arrived : 20:37 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: V158 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:00 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: V165 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 20:10 Time Arrived : 20:37 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: V170 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 19:59 Time Arrived : 20:37 Time Completed : 23:33 Synopsis: 22MCE0238 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Dawn Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:08 Time Dispatched: 08:19 Time Arrived : 08:29 Time Completed : 08:37 Synopsis: 22MCE0239 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Royal Vista Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:36 Time Dispatched: 08:37 Time Arrived : 08:47 Time Completed : 08:56 Synopsis: 22MCE0240 Vacation Check Incident Address : Appletree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Chollar, Kristi Holley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:34 Time Completed : 09:39 Synopsis: 22MCE0241 Municipal Court Subpoena Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:51 Time Completed : 09:56 Synopsis: 22MCE0242 Parking Problem Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Chollar, Kristi Holley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:20 Time Completed : 10:24 Synopsis: 22MCE0243 Vacation Check Incident Address : Sunshine Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:22 Time Completed : 10:24 Synopsis: 22MCE0244 Vacation Check Incident Address : Bobcat Run Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:32 Time Completed : 10:34 Synopsis: 22MCE0245 Vacation Check Incident Address : Harvest Moon Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:38 Time Completed : 10:39 Synopsis: 22MDC0142 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: H Rodriguez Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J7 Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched: 09:53 Time Arrived : 11:05 Time Completed : 15:21 Synopsis: An officer transported an adult male to CCDC without incident. 22MDC0143 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J5 Time Reported: 09:29 Time Dispatched: 09:58 Time Arrived : 09:58 Time Completed : 09:59 Synopsis: An officer served an adult male in custody a TPO. The inmate was advised and the return of service was faxed to dispatch. 22MDC0144 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: H Rodriguez Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J7 Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched: 09:53 Time Arrived : 11:05 Time Completed : 15:21 Synopsis: 22MDC0145 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J5 Time Reported: 07:56 Time Dispatched: 12:25 Time Arrived : 07:56 Time Completed : 08:41 Synopsis: An adult female turned herself into the Detention center on an outstanding warrant. Female was in possession of a controlled substance and was arrested on those charges (220321025). The warrant was not closed. 22MDC0146 Controlled Substance Problem Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Smith Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:20 Time Completed : 08:41 Unit: J5 Time Reported: 08:19 Time Dispatched: 12:23 Time Arrived : 12:23 Time Completed : 12:24 Synopsis: 22MDC0147 Medical Clearance Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: 11:33 Time Arrived : 11:14 Time Completed : 12:14 Synopsis: Officer transported one female inmate to Mesa View Hospital for medical clearance. For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `06:00:00 03/20/22` and `18:00:00 03/21/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***