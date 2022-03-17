By Michael Quinton

YEAR OF JUBILEE

In Leviticus 25:3, 4, 8, 9-11 Jubilee literally means ‘rams’ horn’. The rams’ horn is traditionally blown on the Day of Atonement…Yom Kippur…the most solemn day of the year. Every seventh year was a year of rest and restoration. Then the 50th year was a double blessing: The Year of Jubilee. 2 years of rejoicing and celebration. Debts were forgiven, property returned to original owners, prisoners were set free.

Do you realize we have access to our own personal “Year of Jubilee”? In Luke 4:16-20 Jesus read from Isaiah 61:1-2 in the synagogue. In Luke 4:21 Jesus said, “This day is this scripture fulfilled in your ears.” Jesus declared He was/is the Messiah, the Christ, the Promised One.

Jesus’ short sermon in Luke chapter 4 proclaimed 3 points:



1. I AM the Messiah

The Jubilee has arrived I offer deliverance.

What was the congregations’ reaction? Did they fall on their faces in worship? Verse 20, they stared at Him and in verse 21 they wondered at “the gracious words, but said in derision, “Isn’t this Joseph (the carpenter) son?”

This was in Nazareth, Jesus’ hometown. Everyone there knew Him. I retract that statement and offer instead: If they had “known Him” for Who He is, they would have worshipped Him.

In verse 28…when they heard these things, they were all filled with wrath and rose to throw Him from the top of a hill to kill Him. But Jesus passed through them and went His way.

Matthew 13:58 Jesus could do no miracles in Nazareth because of their lack of faith.

Jesus illustrated to them that day in church that God had sent two Old Testament prophets to the Gentiles. In both cases, the widow and the General, they had only to trust and obey. This is the very core of salvation from eternity in Hell. God sent His only Son (Jesus) to die for our sins and offers eternal life in Heaven to those who trust Jesus as Savior, our Year of Jubilee.

Romans 8:2 We are free from the law of sin and death.

Galatians 5:1 We can stand in liberty having been made free in Christ.

Colossians 2:13-14 He nailed our sins to His cross

Hebrews 4:9 We are to rest in Christ

The Year of Jubilee: forgiveness, rest, deliverance.

Will you trust Jesus as your Year of Jubilee?

