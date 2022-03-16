CSN Mesquite Center is Hiring

College of Southern Nevada Mesquite Center is hiring a part-time Office Assistant. The part-time Office Assistant is responsible for providing secretarial support for the Mesquite and Moapa Valley Campuses. The right candidate will have excellent written and oral communication skills, the ability to troubleshoot virtual meeting issues and, be knowledgeable in computer applications such as Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Suite including Word, Excel, Outlook, and Teams. The work schedule includes evenings and days, Monday thru Thursday, with an occasional Friday, up to 19.5 hours a week at $15.00 per hour. The schedule will change each semester depending on class needs. Interested applicants can apply online at bit.ly/mespart-time. Our office will contact applicants directly.