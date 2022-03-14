Athlete of the Week – Maya Solis-Stokes

Maya Solis-Stokes is a senior at Virgin Valley High School. She has been the head captain of the VVETTES Drill Team for two years and was the co-captain during her sophomore year.

“Maya has been an amazing leader for the VVETTE team,” Virgin Valley HIgh School Drill team Coach, Erica Garrett said. “She is a talented dancer that has put her heart and soul into this team. She is also very involved in the community and has excelled academically. She has been a joy to coach and has a bright future in front of her.”

Maya started dancing when she was three years old at a local studio until it shut down. She started dancing in the drill team in middle school and continued all the way to the high school drill team, which is seven years total of drill team experience. She has been involved in many local events whether it has been for the drill team or her other extracurricular activities. Her other involvement includes: VVHS Student Council as a Senior Representative, VVHS Marching Band Choreography Section Leader, VVHS Yearbook Co-Editor, Hope Squad, and the Mesquite Community Education Foundation. She has been involved in all these activities while maintaining a 4.0 GPA, placing her third in her graduating class.

“I started dancing because as long as I can remember,” Maya said. “I’ve danced everywhere any chance I could; in grocery stores, on the counter, in the street, and anytime there was music on I was dancing. I’ve loved dancing my whole life and I am so glad that I got to dance with this amazing team at the high school. I would say leading my team to two first place wins, two third place wins, and a Judges Choice award at competition have been my greatest accomplishments. We worked and pushed each other and it all paid off.”

Maya Solis-Stokes ( Photo Credit: Maya Solis-Stokes)