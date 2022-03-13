The College of Southern Nevada – Mesquite Center will be offering a Novel & Memoir Writing Class from March 21,2022 to April 7,2022. The classes will be held on Monday’s and Thursday’s from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
This course concentrates specifically on the creation of a novel or memoir. Writers of all levels are welcome. Instructed by award winning published author, Brian D Cornett.
Register online by visiting: https://bit.ly/3611AKP
Call Darlene Montague 702-346-2485 us or stop by the campus for assistance at 140 N. Yucca St. MESQUITE, NV 89027