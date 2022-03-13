Meet Milo

Are you looking to live large? Then, let us introduce you to Milo! This beautiful brown brindle and white mastiff is a belly-rub-loving, people-adoring, attention-craving charmer! He has a big head and a big heart, which makes him hard to miss and hard to resist. What a big marshmallow! Milo will come right up to anyone and lean into them to get as close as possible to get a big hug. He’s an affectionate goofball who lives life to the fullest. He does not always get along with other dogs. Milo would do better as the only dog in the home.

If you’d like to visit with our adoptable pets, PLEASE CALL TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT (702) 346-5268. The shelter is open, but an appointment is required prior to arrival. Thank you!