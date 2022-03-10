FRIDAY, MARCH 11

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, Appointments can be made on SNHD website https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/testing/

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Card Making: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Exercise your creativity by making two unique greeting cards.

Different designs each month. Info: 702-507-4080.

Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.

Wedding Bell Blues: 7 p.m., Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St. A melodrama set in the 1960s. Tickets available at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center, online or at the box office one hour prior to showtime. Info, visit the website, www.vvtgnv.com or www.mctnv.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Donkey Jamboree: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Eureka Casino Resort, 275 Mesa Blvd. Meet Amy and Mark Meyers, founders of Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue. Raffle prizes, food, beer and wine available. Live music by Bottom Up.

Family Craft: 11 a.m. – noon, Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St. Join for an artful craft or project that incorporates dexterity, imagination and fun. Call 702-507-4080.

Wedding Bell Blues: 7 p.m., Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St. A melodrama set in the 1960s. Tickets available at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center, online or at the box office one hour prior to showtime. Info, visit the website, www.vvtgnv.com or www.mctnv.com.

SUNDAY, MARCH 13

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “The King’s Men” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Concert on the Plaza: 3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. Dry Heat will perform. Info: 702-507-4080.

Wedding Bell Blues: 2 p.m., Mesquite Community Theater, 150 N. Yucca St. A melodrama set in the 1960s. Tickets available at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center, online or at the box office one hour prior to showtime. Info, visit the website, www.vvtgnv.com or www.mctnv.com.