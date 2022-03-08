WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

Preschool Storytime: 10-11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join for stories, songs and activities that build early literacy. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Chamber Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Eureka Casino Resort, 275 Mesa Blvd. Guest speaker is Brianna Johnson, Clark County assessor. Cost is $30 for chamber members, $40 for non-members. Info, call 702-346-2902.

3D Pen Coloring: 3 – 4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come learn more about 3D Pen Coloring. Info: 702-507-4080.

Teen Scene “Paint Your Pride: Crafternoon: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Teen Scene offers a place for creativity, socialization, gaming, crafting, and lounging for ages 12-17. Call 702-507-4080.

Kids Artsy Craft Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Unleash your inner artist. Inspired by great artists, we’ll explore fun and different ways to create art. Ages 5-12. Call 702-507-4080.

Republican Women’s Club (for men & women): Doors open at 5 p.m., Meeting 5:30 – 7 p.m., Mesquite Veteran’s Center, 840 Hafen Lane. Meetings the second Wednesday of each month. For information, call Sue at 858-254-1214 or email: swtinsd@gmail.com.

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

Sunrise Rotary: 7:30 a.m. Meets every Thursday at CSN. Room 1. For more information, contact Deb Parsley at 702-420-4494.

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, Appointments can be made on SNHD website https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/testing/

Cricut Basics: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Learn how to use a Cricut machine and the Circuit Design Space software. Info: 702-507-4080.

Mesquite Mystery Book Club: 11 a.m. – noon. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Pick up this month’s selection from the customer service desk and read it prior to the meeting. Then join in the discussion. Call 702-507-4080.

Coloring for Adults: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for a relaxing session of coloring intricate and meditative designs of various artists. Info: 702-507-4080.

March Makerspace Teens: 3:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Held in the Makerspace area. A special maker activity for teens 12-18 years old. Info: 702-507-4080.

STEAM Activities for Kids: 4-5 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Participate each week in fun, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art or Math activity. Info: 702-507-4080.