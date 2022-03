The Virgin Valley Theatre Group presents:

‘Wedding Bell Blues’ or ‘How the Virgin Valley Got It’s Grove On’

an Original Musical Melodrama

Tickets are $20 each and available online at mctnv.com and vvtgnv.com or at the theatre box office Thursdays from 4 – 6 p.m. or 1 hour before each show. Tickets are also available at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center.