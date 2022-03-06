Nevada State Treasurer’s Office Matches 529 Contributions

During ‘March Matchness’

Open a Nevada-sponsored 529 College Savings account during the month

of March and have your contribution of up to $500 matched

The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is joining in the madness of March. During ‘March Matchness,’ families who open a new Nevada-sponsored 529 College Savings account between now and March 31, 2022 can receive a one-time matching contribution from $15 – $500 based upon initial contribution.

“We want to encourage parents and guardians to take the first step in investing in their child’s future education,” said Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine. “By matching the contributions of new 529 college savings account holders during March Matchness, we are moving towards making higher education an option for every Nevadan.”

The 529 programs eligible for this promotion include SSGA UPromise 529 plan, Putnam 529 for America, Vanguard 529 College Savings plan, USAA 529 Education Savings plan, and the Wealthfront 529 College Savings plan. Account holders will have until April 8, 2022 to report new account information to the State Treasurer’s Office for the verification and processing of the matching contribution. A matching contribution will not be allocated to duplicate beneficiary accounts and 529 enrollment data will be monitored by the State Treasurer’s Office for eligibility.

Funds invested in 529 College Savings accounts grow on a tax-deferred basis and distributions from the plan are not taxed if they are used for qualified educational expenses. Qualified education expenses include costs for items such as tuition, fees, books, supplies and room and board at eligible colleges, universities, community colleges and trade schools; student loan payments; apprenticeships; computers; and even K-12 education expenses.

Those interested in enrolling in a Nevada sponsored 529 College Savings account and making a contribution can visit: www.nvigate.gov/2022-march-matchness/.

For questions or more information please contact: collegesavings@nevadatreasurer.gov.