By Michael Quinton

OUT OF ZIONS’ HILLS

What is Zion? The word occurs 162 times in the Bible. 155 times in the Old Testament and 7 times in the New Testament. 39 times in Psalms and 46 times in Isaiah.

Zion means “fortification”. It conveys the idea of being raised up.

Jerusalem was built upon Mount Zion. Psalm 132:13 The Lord has chosen Zion, He desired it for His habitation.

In addition to a physical location, there is a theological sense of Zion.

Isaiah 60:14 in the Old Testament, in speaking of the people of Israel, they shall be called the City of the Lord, the Zion of the Holy One of Israel.

In the New Testament, Zion refers to God’s spiritual kingdom Hebrews 12:18-22.

1 Peter 2:6 describes Jesus as the Cornerstone in Zion.

Scripture tells us that salvation comes out of the hills of Zion. What is salvation? It means deliverance from danger from suffering. To save, to deliver, to protect.

In Matthew 19:24-25 Jesus equates it with entry into the kingdom of God

So, what is it we need “saving” from? Romans 3:23 declares we have all sinned and come short of the glory of God. Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.

How do we receive salvation? First, you must ‘hear’ the gospel Ephesians 1:13, then you must believe Romans 1:16, and you must repent Acts 3:19. Then call upon the name of the Lord Romans 10-9-10, 13.

Finally, Future Zion will be God’s capitol of the Universe. Jesus will be ruling as the King of Zion. Revelation 20:4-6. This will be a new Heaven a new earth, and a new Jerusalem Revelation 21:2 as the present world will be destroyed (consumed by fire)

2 Peter 3:11-13 and Revelation 20:11.

Every believer of all the ages of time will be there forever and forever in the City of Zion.

AND OUT OF ZION’s HILLS, SALVATION COMES

Michael Quinton is Pastor of Mesquite Baptist Church, 742 W. Pioneer Blvd., Suite A.

Sunday worship is at 10:30. We can also be found on Facebook and our website: mesquitebaptistchurch.com

(All messages in the Church Directory are the opinion of the writer, who submits them as a columnist)