Nevada State Treasurer’s Office Kicks Off Women’s History Month with a Weekly Conversation with some of Nevada’s Influential Women

Register today for the free public virtual HERstory: Weekly Conversation Series

The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office will celebrate Women’s History Month by hosting a weekly virtual conversation series in the month of March, highlighting four influential women in the state of Nevada.

“We are excited to begin these interviews in honor of Women’s History Month,” said State Treasurer Zach Conine. “Through these candid conversations, we look forward to learning and spreading the inspirational stories of four female leaders in our great state.”

The powerful series will feature open discussions moderated by Treasurer Conine. Through these interviews, attendees will discover the stories of Mary Beth Sewald, President and CEO of the Vegas Chamber; Dr. Michele Freeman, retired Chief of the City of Las Vegas Department of Public Safety; Frankie Sue Del Papa, private practice attorney and Nevada’s first female Attorney General and Secretary of State; and Representative Dina Titus, Representative for Nevada’s 1st Congressional District. The events are free and open to the public.

HERstory: A Conversation with Mary Beth Sewald

Thursday, Mar. 3 at 3 p.m.

Mary Beth Sewald is the President and CEO of the Vegas Chamber. Mary Beth was recognized as Nevada’s first female television general manager in 2003 and is the former president of Nevada Broadcaster’s Association. Register here.

HERstory: A Conversation with Dr. Michele Freeman

Thursday, Mar. 10 at 1 p.m.

Dr. Michele Freeman, retired Chief of the City of Las Vegas Department of Public Safety. Under her leadership, the department added the first Crisis Intervention Administrator who provides support through education. Register here.

HERstory: A Conversation with Frankie Sue Del Papa

Tuesday, Mar. 22 at 2 p.m.

Frankie Sue Del Papa is a private practice attorney and community leader who was Nevada’s first female Attorney General and Secretary of State. Register here .

HERstory: A Conversation with Congresswoman Dina Titus

Wednesday, Mar. 30 at 1 p.m.

Congresswoman Dina Titus serves Nevada’s 1st Congressional District. Congresswoman Titus has a strong record of achievement as both an educator and a public servant. Register here.

For questions or more information please contact: collegesavings@nevadatreasurer.gov.