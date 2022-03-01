With the Nevada primary election 109 days away, Republican candidate Kristopher Dahir has accelerated his campaign with increased appearances, and small business endorsements.

One of the most important jobs of the Secretary of State position is to license and register businesses. Dahir currently serves as City Councilman for the City of Sparks and President of the Nevada League of Cities, where he advocates for economic growth in the state. He is focused on making it easy to do business in Nevada, and he is well on his way to gaining endorsements from small Nevada businesses before the June primary.

Some of his early endorsements include Vondra Chiropractic, Mama Celeste’s Gastropub & Pizzeria, Las Vegas based Coffee Pub, Sparks based Glory Cloud Coffee Roasters, and Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen.

Dahir is well equipped to manage the demands of the Secretary of State Office, with strong leadership and organizational skills. “To the best of my ability,” Dahir says, “I will work toward trustworthy elections, build strong business support in our great state, and mitigate securities fraud as key functions in this role.”

He invites voters to meet him and learn more about his pledge to rebuild trust and integrity in the Secretary’s office for the great state of Nevada. Upcoming opportunities include:

Meet and Greet Kristopher Tuesday March 1 st 4-7 pm at Mari Chuy’s Rancharrah Reno, 7550 Rancharrah Parkway Suite 100.

4-7 pm at Mari Chuy’s Rancharrah Reno, 7550 Rancharrah Parkway Suite 100. Join Kristopher live on March 7 th in Carson City for the official filing for the office of Secretary of State.

in Carson City for the official filing for the office of Secretary of State. Meet and Greet Kristopher Thursday March 10th 4-7 pm at State Restaurant Equipment Company, 3163 S. Highland Drive, Las Vegas, NV

If you’re interested in learning more about Kristopher Dahir, visit the website at kdnv.info. Businesses interested in meeting Kristopher and being showcased on his “Spotlight on Nevada Small Business” contact T Tran with the Kristopher Dahir campaign at T@dahir.net