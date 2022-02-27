02/26/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202
06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 02/24/22
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
220224057 Alarm
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:36 Time Dispatched: 19:07
Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 19:21
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:36 Time Dispatched: 19:08
Time Arrived : 19:17 Time Completed : 19:33
Synopsis:
220224058 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N SANDHILL Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:33 Time Completed : 19:41
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:33 Time Completed : 19:51
Synopsis:
220224059 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:18 Time Completed : 20:22
Synopsis:
220224060 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:20 Time Completed : 20:28
Synopsis:
220224061 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W FIRST SOUTH St & ROYAL FLUSH Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:00 Time Completed : 21:07
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:00
Time Arrived : 21:02 Time Completed : 21:05
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:00
Time Arrived : 21:02 Time Completed : 21:05
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:00
Time Arrived : 21:01 Time Completed : 21:05
Synopsis:
220224062 Welfare Check
Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St & DESERT WILLOW Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:09 Time Completed : 21:12
Synopsis:
220224063 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : A Active
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 21:26
Synopsis:
220224064 Welfare Check
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:40 Time Completed : 21:44
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:40 Time Dispatched: 21:41
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:43
Synopsis:
220224065 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & KITTY HAWK Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 21:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 21:56
Synopsis:
220224066 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & HABIB Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:12 Time Completed : 22:22
Synopsis:
220224067 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:18 Time Completed : 22:20
Synopsis:
220224068 Welfare Check
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:21 Time Dispatched: 22:23
Time Arrived : 22:26 Time Completed : 22:36
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:21 Time Dispatched: 22:23
Time Arrived : 22:26 Time Completed : 22:42
Synopsis:
220224069 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:10 Time Completed : 23:11
Synopsis:
220225001 Domestic Violence IP
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 00:17 Time Dispatched: 00:19
Time Arrived : 00:21 Time Completed : 02:33
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:17 Time Dispatched: 01:49
Time Arrived : 01:53 Time Completed :
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:17 Time Dispatched: 00:19
Time Arrived : 00:23 Time Completed : 03:05
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:17 Time Dispatched: 00:19
Time Arrived : 00:21 Time Completed : 02:02
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a domestic incident. One female was arrested for domestic
battery.
220225002 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & N SANDHILL Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 03:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:53 Time Completed : 03:56
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:53 Time Completed : 03:53
Synopsis:
220225003 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:57 Time Dispatched: 03:58
Time Arrived : 03:58 Time Completed : 04:00
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 03:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:58 Time Completed : 04:03
Synopsis:
220225004 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:43 Time Completed : 04:49
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 04:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:43 Time Completed : 04:52
Synopsis:
220225005 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:51 Time Completed : 04:54
Synopsis:
220225006 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : Desert Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched: 05:06
Time Arrived : 05:10 Time Completed : 05:15
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched: 05:05
Time Arrived : 05:06 Time Completed : 05:15
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched: 05:05
Time Arrived : 05:09 Time Completed : 05:23
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched: 05:05
Time Arrived : 05:08 Time Completed : 05:15
Synopsis:
22ACO0602 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:48 Time Completed : 06:49
Synopsis:
22ACO0603 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:50 Time Completed : 06:54
Synopsis:
22MCC0701 Welfare Check
Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St & DESERT WILLOW Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:09 Time Completed : 21:12
Synopsis:
22MCC0702 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law, A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:24 Time Dispatched: 21:25
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:25
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 21:25
Synopsis:
22MCC0703 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 21:26
Synopsis:
22MCC0704 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:27 Time Completed : 21:27
Synopsis:
22MCC0705 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 00:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:46 Time Completed : 00:46
Synopsis:
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `18:00:00 02/24/22` and `06:00:00 02/25/22`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
02/26/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202
18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 02/24/22
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
220224009 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220224010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & HARDY Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:30 Time Completed : 08:35
Synopsis:
220224011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:37 Time Completed : 08:52
Synopsis:
220224012 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:33 Time Dispatched: 08:39
Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 09:06
Synopsis:
220224013 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220224014 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220224015 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220224016 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:53 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220224017 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220224018 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Valley View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Perry
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:59 Time Completed : 09:58
Synopsis:
220224019 Fraud
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : A Active
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:00 Time Dispatched: 09:07
Time Arrived : 09:51 Time Completed : 09:17
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a fraud call and a report was taken.
220224020 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:03 Time Dispatched: 09:08
Time Arrived : 09:08 Time Completed : 09:06
Synopsis:
220224021 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:08 Time Dispatched: 09:26
Time Arrived : 09:31 Time Completed : 09:36
Synopsis:
220224022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:16 Time Dispatched: 09:17
Time Arrived : 09:17 Time Completed : 09:51
Synopsis:
220224023 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220224024 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220224025 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:42 Time Completed : 09:50
Synopsis:
220224026 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220224027 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Wild Horse Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:06 Time Dispatched: 10:12
Time Arrived : 10:27 Time Completed : 10:29
Synopsis:
220224028 Traffic Violation
Incident Address : W First South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Perry
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:14 Time Dispatched: 10:18
Time Arrived : 10:18 Time Completed : 10:19
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 10:14 Time Dispatched: 10:19
Time Arrived : 10:19 Time Completed : 10:49
Synopsis:
220224029 Evidence Release
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220224030 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:47 Time Completed : 11:00
Synopsis:
220224031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:07 Time Completed : 11:18
Synopsis:
220224032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:37 Time Completed : 11:48
Synopsis:
220224033 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:39 Time Dispatched: 11:47
Time Arrived : 11:47 Time Completed : 12:02
Synopsis:
220224034 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220224035 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220224036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:15 Time Completed : 12:37
Synopsis:
220224037 Fingerprints
Incident Address :
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220224038 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220224039 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220224040 Scope/General Background Req
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220224041 Noise Disturbance
Incident Address : Goshawk Xing
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:04 Time Dispatched: 13:09
Time Arrived : 13:12 Time Completed : 13:16
Synopsis:
220224042 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220224043 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220224044 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:36 Time Dispatched: 14:12
Time Arrived : 13:37 Time Completed : 14:13
Synopsis:
220224045 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220224046 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:47 Time Dispatched: 13:51
Time Arrived : 13:52 Time Completed : 13:55
Synopsis:
220224047 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220224048 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220224049 Theft From Veh
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: P3 Time Reported: 14:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:01 Time Completed : 17:14
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 14:00 Time Dispatched: 18:47
Time Arrived : 14:01 Time Completed : 23:45
Synopsis:
Detectives arrested three male adults for multiple thefts from vehicles and
other felony charges. The stolen property was returned to the owners.
220224050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:28 Time Completed : 14:29
Synopsis:
220224051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:52 Time Dispatched: 15:27
Time Arrived : 14:52 Time Completed : 15:28
Synopsis:
220224053 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:16 Time Completed : 16:21
Synopsis:
220224054 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Goldenrod Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:23 Time Completed : 17:32
Synopsis:
Police took a report for a suspicious incident.
220224055 Welfare Check
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:05 Time Dispatched: 17:19
Time Arrived : 17:19 Time Completed : 17:21
Synopsis:
220224056 Burglary
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
Disposition : A Active
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 17:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:45 Time Completed : 17:45
Synopsis:
220224057 Alarm
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:36 Time Dispatched: 19:07
Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 19:21
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:36 Time Dispatched: 19:08
Time Arrived : 19:17 Time Completed : 19:33
Synopsis:
220224058 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N SANDHILL Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:33 Time Completed : 19:41
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:33 Time Completed : 19:51
Synopsis:
220224059 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:18 Time Completed : 20:22
Synopsis:
220224060 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:20 Time Completed : 20:28
Synopsis:
220224061 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W FIRST SOUTH St & ROYAL FLUSH Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:00 Time Completed : 21:07
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:00
Time Arrived : 21:02 Time Completed : 21:05
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:00
Time Arrived : 21:02 Time Completed : 21:05
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:00
Time Arrived : 21:01 Time Completed : 21:05
Synopsis:
220224062 Welfare Check
Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St & DESERT WILLOW Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:09 Time Completed : 21:12
Synopsis:
220224063 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : A Active
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 21:26
Synopsis:
220224064 Welfare Check
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:40 Time Completed : 21:44
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:40 Time Dispatched: 21:41
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:43
Synopsis:
220224065 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & KITTY HAWK Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 21:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 21:56
Synopsis:
220224066 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & HABIB Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:12 Time Completed : 22:22
Synopsis:
220224067 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:18 Time Completed : 22:20
Synopsis:
220224068 Welfare Check
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:21 Time Dispatched: 22:23
Time Arrived : 22:26 Time Completed : 22:36
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:21 Time Dispatched: 22:23
Time Arrived : 22:26 Time Completed : 22:42
Synopsis:
220224069 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:10 Time Completed : 23:11
Synopsis:
220225001 Domestic Violence IP
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 00:17 Time Dispatched: 00:19
Time Arrived : 00:21 Time Completed : 02:33
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:17 Time Dispatched: 01:49
Time Arrived : 01:53 Time Completed :
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:17 Time Dispatched: 00:19
Time Arrived : 00:23 Time Completed : 03:05
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:17 Time Dispatched: 00:19
Time Arrived : 00:21 Time Completed : 02:02
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a domestic incident. One female was arrested for domestic
battery.
220225002 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & N SANDHILL Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 03:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:53 Time Completed : 03:56
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:53 Time Completed : 03:53
Synopsis:
220225003 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:57 Time Dispatched: 03:58
Time Arrived : 03:58 Time Completed : 04:00
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 03:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:58 Time Completed : 04:03
Synopsis:
220225004 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:43 Time Completed : 04:49
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 04:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:43 Time Completed : 04:52
Synopsis:
220225005 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:51 Time Completed : 04:54
Synopsis:
220225006 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : Desert Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched: 05:06
Time Arrived : 05:10 Time Completed : 05:15
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched: 05:05
Time Arrived : 05:06 Time Completed : 05:15
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched: 05:05
Time Arrived : 05:09 Time Completed : 05:23
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched: 05:05
Time Arrived : 05:08 Time Completed : 05:15
Synopsis:
220225007 Suicidal Person
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Cheney, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched: 06:24
Time Arrived : 06:29 Time Completed : 08:12
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched: 06:27
Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:47
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched: 06:24
Time Arrived : 06:29 Time Completed : 07:15
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched: 06:24
Time Arrived : 06:30 Time Completed : 06:52
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a suicidal person and the person was transported to the
hospital for further medical attention.
220225008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Valley View Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Perry
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: E1 Time Reported: 07:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:06 Time Completed : 08:03
Synopsis:
220225009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:28 Time Dispatched: 07:29
Time Arrived : 07:29 Time Completed : 07:29
Synopsis:
220225010 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:44 Time Dispatched: 07:56
Time Arrived : 07:56 Time Completed : 08:02
Synopsis:
220225011 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Desert Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 08:04
Time Arrived : 08:09 Time Completed : 08:21
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 08:04
Time Arrived : 08:12 Time Completed : 08:12
Unit: ENG11 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 08:04
Time Arrived : 08:07 Time Completed : 08:22
Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 08:04
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:21
Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:04
Synopsis:
220225012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:45 Time Completed : 08:51
Synopsis:
220225013 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:32 Time Dispatched: 09:41
Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:
220225014 Welfare Check
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Rescue 31, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:09 Time Completed : 10:12
Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:10
Synopsis:
220225015 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:17 Time Completed : 10:20
Synopsis:
220225016 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:24 Time Completed : 10:26
Synopsis:
220225017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:41 Time Completed : 10:48
Synopsis:
220225018 Theft From Veh
Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: G Garcia
Disposition : A Active
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: 13:00
Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 12:41
Synopsis:
Detectives took a report of a string of burglaries. The investigation is
ongoing.
220225019 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 11:18
Synopsis:
220225020 Found Property
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: 11:19
Time Arrived : 11:28 Time Completed : 11:43
Synopsis:
Officers took possession of found property which was left at a bus stop.
220225021 Traffic accident W/O injury
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:34 Time Dispatched: 11:42
Time Arrived : 11:34 Time Completed : 11:42
Synopsis:
An officer obtained information of a past traffic accident and a report was
taken.
220225022 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:38 Time Completed : 11:41
Synopsis:
220225023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched: 11:43
Time Arrived : 11:49 Time Completed : 11:55
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:42 Time Completed : 11:42
Synopsis:
220225024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:43 Time Dispatched: 12:29
Time Arrived : 11:43 Time Completed : 12:30
Synopsis:
220225025 Fraud
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : A Active
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:57 Time Completed : 14:17
Synopsis:
An officer took a report for a fraud incident.
220225026 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Burns Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched: 13:36
Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 13:36
Synopsis:
220225027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 13:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:56 Time Completed : 14:08
Synopsis:
220225028 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched: 14:11
Time Arrived : 14:14 Time Completed : 14:19
Synopsis:
220225029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 14:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:21 Time Completed : 14:29
Synopsis:
220225030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 14:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:29 Time Completed : 14:38
Synopsis:
220225031 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220225032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 14:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:47 Time Completed : 14:50
Synopsis:
220225033 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & RIVERSIDE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:50 Time Completed : 14:54
Synopsis:
220225034 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, A Castaneda
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 15:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:39 Time Completed : 17:39
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:36 Time Dispatched: 15:39
Time Arrived : 15:46 Time Completed : 15:55
Synopsis:
An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The
female was taken into jail for an active bench warrant.
220225035 Missing Person
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:32 Time Dispatched: 16:42
Time Arrived : 16:42 Time Completed : 17:32
Synopsis:
An officer took a report for a missing person.
220225036 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : OUTLOOK PT & SWITCHBACK RD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:42 Time Completed : 16:51
Synopsis:
22ACO0595 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:37 Time Completed : 06:51
Synopsis:
22ACO0596 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:41 Time Completed : 06:42
Synopsis:
22ACO0597 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 06:55
Synopsis:
22ACO0598 Dead animal pick up
Incident Address : Willow & First South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:14 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:14 Time Completed : 07:15
Synopsis:
22ACO0599 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:28 Time Completed : 07:33
Synopsis:
22ACO0600 Animal Related Warning
Incident Address : Hafen Ln & Laurel Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:04 Time Completed : 08:05
Synopsis:
22ACO0601 Animal Related Warning
Incident Address : Hafen Trailhead Park
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:13 Time Completed : 08:14
Synopsis:
22ACO0602 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:48 Time Completed : 06:49
Synopsis:
22ACO0603 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:50 Time Completed : 06:54
Synopsis:
22ACO0604 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:49 Time Completed : 06:50
Synopsis:
22ACO0605 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:55 Time Completed : 06:56
Synopsis:
22ACO0606 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 06:57
Synopsis:
22ACO0607 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:35 Time Completed : 07:41
Synopsis:
22ACO0608 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:08
Synopsis:
22ACO0609 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:47 Time Completed : 12:48
Synopsis:
22ACO0610 Vet appt pick up
Incident Address : Riverside RD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Guardado
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:49 Time Completed : 15:50
Synopsis:
22MCC0696 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 09:32 Time Dispatched: 09:35
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:35
Synopsis:
22MCC0697 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched: 19:24
Time Arrived : 19:25 Time Completed : 19:26
Synopsis:
22MCC0698 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:54 Time Completed : 10:35
Synopsis:
22MCC0699 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 14:47 Time Dispatched: 14:49
Time Arrived : 14:49 Time Completed : 14:49
Synopsis:
22MCC0700 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:39 Time Completed : 17:47
Synopsis:
22MCC0701 Welfare Check
Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St & DESERT WILLOW Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:09 Time Completed : 21:12
Synopsis:
22MCC0702 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law, A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:24 Time Dispatched: 21:25
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:25
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 21:25
Synopsis:
22MCC0703 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 21:26
Synopsis:
22MCC0704 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:27 Time Completed : 21:27
Synopsis:
22MCC0705 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 00:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:46 Time Completed : 00:46
Synopsis:
22MCC0706 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 08:19 Time Dispatched: 08:21
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:21
Synopsis:
22MCC0707 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 10:27 Time Dispatched: 10:29
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:29
Synopsis:
22MCC0708 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Burns Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched: 13:36
Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 13:36
Synopsis:
22MCC0709 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:37 Time Dispatched: 13:40
Time Arrived : 13:40 Time Completed : 13:41
Synopsis:
22MCC0710 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : WOODBURY Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched: 15:18
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:18
Synopsis:
22MCC0711 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 15:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:58 Time Completed : 16:02
Synopsis:
22MCC0712 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:28 Time Dispatched: 17:30
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:31
Synopsis:
22MCE0180 Test Nature
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
Disposition : A Active
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 17:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:45 Time Completed : 17:45
Synopsis:
22MDC0102 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:15 Time Dispatched: 14:02
Time Arrived : 15:19 Time Completed : 19:07
Synopsis:
Officer transported three males to Clark County Detention Center.
22MDC0103 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J8 Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 14:00
Synopsis:
Served inmate with Temporary Protection Order.
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `06:00:00 02/24/22` and `18:00:00 02/25/22`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***