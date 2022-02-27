02/26/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
220224057     Alarm
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 18:36      Time Dispatched: 19:07
	                    Time Arrived : 19:14      Time Completed : 19:21

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 18:36      Time Dispatched: 19:08
	                    Time Arrived : 19:17      Time Completed : 19:33
Synopsis:




220224058     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N SANDHILL Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 19:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:33      Time Completed : 19:41

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 19:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:33      Time Completed : 19:51
Synopsis:




220224059     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 20:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:18      Time Completed : 20:22
Synopsis:




220224060     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 20:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:20      Time Completed : 20:28
Synopsis:




220224061     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W FIRST SOUTH St & ROYAL FLUSH Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6197          Time Reported: 21:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:00      Time Completed : 21:07

	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:00      Time Dispatched: 21:00
	                    Time Arrived : 21:02      Time Completed : 21:05

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:00      Time Dispatched: 21:00
	                    Time Arrived : 21:02      Time Completed : 21:05

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 21:00      Time Dispatched: 21:00
	                    Time Arrived : 21:01      Time Completed : 21:05
Synopsis:




220224062     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St & DESERT WILLOW Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:09      Time Completed : 21:12
Synopsis:




220224063     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 21:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:25      Time Completed : 21:26
Synopsis:




220224064     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 21:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:40      Time Completed : 21:44

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 21:40      Time Dispatched: 21:41
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 21:43
Synopsis:




220224065     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & KITTY HAWK Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6197          Time Reported: 21:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:54      Time Completed : 21:56
Synopsis:




220224066     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & HABIB Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:12      Time Completed : 22:22
Synopsis:




220224067     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:18      Time Completed : 22:20
Synopsis:




220224068     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 22:21      Time Dispatched: 22:23
	                    Time Arrived : 22:26      Time Completed : 22:36

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:21      Time Dispatched: 22:23
	                    Time Arrived : 22:26      Time Completed : 22:42
Synopsis:




220224069     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 23:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:10      Time Completed : 23:11
Synopsis:




220225001     Domestic Violence IP
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: 6197          Time Reported: 00:17      Time Dispatched: 00:19
	                    Time Arrived : 00:21      Time Completed : 02:33

	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 00:17      Time Dispatched: 01:49
	                    Time Arrived : 01:53      Time Completed :

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 00:17      Time Dispatched: 00:19
	                    Time Arrived : 00:23      Time Completed : 03:05

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 00:17      Time Dispatched: 00:19
	                    Time Arrived : 00:21      Time Completed : 02:02
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a domestic incident. One female was arrested for domestic
battery.


220225002     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & N SANDHILL Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6197          Time Reported: 03:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:53      Time Completed : 03:56

	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 03:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:53      Time Completed : 03:53
Synopsis:




220225003     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 03:57      Time Dispatched: 03:58
	                    Time Arrived : 03:58      Time Completed : 04:00

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 03:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:58      Time Completed : 04:03
Synopsis:




220225004     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 04:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:43      Time Completed : 04:49

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 04:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:43      Time Completed : 04:52
Synopsis:




220225005     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 04:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:51      Time Completed : 04:54
Synopsis:




220225006     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : Desert Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6197          Time Reported: 05:03      Time Dispatched: 05:06
	                    Time Arrived : 05:10      Time Completed : 05:15

	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 05:03      Time Dispatched: 05:05
	                    Time Arrived : 05:06      Time Completed : 05:15

	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 05:03      Time Dispatched: 05:05
	                    Time Arrived : 05:09      Time Completed : 05:23

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 05:03      Time Dispatched: 05:05
	                    Time Arrived : 05:08      Time Completed : 05:15
Synopsis:




22ACO0602     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 05:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:48      Time Completed : 06:49
Synopsis:




22ACO0603     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:50      Time Completed : 06:54
Synopsis:




22MCC0701     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St & DESERT WILLOW Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:09      Time Completed : 21:12
Synopsis:




22MCC0702     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law, A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 21:24      Time Dispatched: 21:25
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 21:25

	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 21:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:25      Time Completed : 21:25
Synopsis:




22MCC0703     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 21:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:25      Time Completed : 21:26
Synopsis:




22MCC0704     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 21:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:27      Time Completed : 21:27
Synopsis:




22MCC0705     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 00:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:46      Time Completed : 00:46
Synopsis:




          For more information please contact our Public Information
220224009     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220224010     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & HARDY Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:30      Time Completed : 08:35
Synopsis:




220224011     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:37      Time Completed : 08:52
Synopsis:




220224012     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:33      Time Dispatched: 08:39
	                    Time Arrived : 08:41      Time Completed : 09:06
Synopsis:




220224013     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220224014     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220224015     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220224016     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:53      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220224017     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220224018     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Valley View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Perry
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 08:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:59      Time Completed : 09:58
Synopsis:




220224019     Fraud
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 09:00      Time Dispatched: 09:07
	                    Time Arrived : 09:51      Time Completed : 09:17
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a fraud call and a report was taken.


220224020     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:03      Time Dispatched: 09:08
	                    Time Arrived : 09:08      Time Completed : 09:06
Synopsis:




220224021     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:08      Time Dispatched: 09:26
	                    Time Arrived : 09:31      Time Completed : 09:36
Synopsis:




220224022     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 09:16      Time Dispatched: 09:17
	                    Time Arrived : 09:17      Time Completed : 09:51
Synopsis:




220224023     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220224024     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220224025     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:42      Time Completed : 09:50
Synopsis:




220224026     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220224027     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Wild Horse Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:06      Time Dispatched: 10:12
	                    Time Arrived : 10:27      Time Completed : 10:29
Synopsis:




220224028     Traffic Violation
	Incident Address : W First South St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Perry
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:14      Time Dispatched: 10:18
	                    Time Arrived : 10:18      Time Completed : 10:19

	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 10:14      Time Dispatched: 10:19
	                    Time Arrived : 10:19      Time Completed : 10:49
Synopsis:




220224029     Evidence Release
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220224030     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:47      Time Completed : 11:00
Synopsis:




220224031     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:07      Time Completed : 11:18
Synopsis:




220224032     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:37      Time Completed : 11:48
Synopsis:




220224033     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:39      Time Dispatched: 11:47
	                    Time Arrived : 11:47      Time Completed : 12:02
Synopsis:




220224034     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220224035     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220224036     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:15      Time Completed : 12:37
Synopsis:




220224037     Fingerprints
	Incident Address :
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220224038     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220224039     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220224040     Scope/General Background Req
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220224041     Noise Disturbance
	Incident Address : Goshawk Xing
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:04      Time Dispatched: 13:09
	                    Time Arrived : 13:12      Time Completed : 13:16
Synopsis:




220224042     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220224043     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220224044     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:36      Time Dispatched: 14:12
	                    Time Arrived : 13:37      Time Completed : 14:13
Synopsis:




220224045     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220224046     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:47      Time Dispatched: 13:51
	                    Time Arrived : 13:52      Time Completed : 13:55
Synopsis:




220224047     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220224048     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220224049     Theft From Veh
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: P3            Time Reported: 14:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:01      Time Completed : 17:14

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 14:00      Time Dispatched: 18:47
	                    Time Arrived : 14:01      Time Completed : 23:45
Synopsis:

Detectives arrested three male adults for multiple thefts from vehicles and
other felony charges. The stolen property was returned to the owners.


220224050     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 14:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:28      Time Completed : 14:29
Synopsis:




220224051     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Woodbury Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:52      Time Dispatched: 15:27
	                    Time Arrived : 14:52      Time Completed : 15:28
Synopsis:




220224053     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:16      Time Completed : 16:21
Synopsis:




220224054     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Goldenrod Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:23      Time Completed : 17:32
Synopsis:

Police took a report for a suspicious incident.


220224055     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 17:05      Time Dispatched: 17:19
	                    Time Arrived : 17:19      Time Completed : 17:21
Synopsis:




220224056     Burglary
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 17:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:45      Time Completed : 17:45
Synopsis:




220225007     Suicidal Person
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Cheney, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6207          Time Reported: 06:20      Time Dispatched: 06:24
	                    Time Arrived : 06:29      Time Completed : 08:12

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 06:20      Time Dispatched: 06:27
	                    Time Arrived : 06:31      Time Completed : 06:47

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 06:20      Time Dispatched: 06:24
	                    Time Arrived : 06:29      Time Completed : 07:15

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 06:20      Time Dispatched: 06:24
	                    Time Arrived : 06:30      Time Completed : 06:52
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a suicidal person and the person was transported to the
hospital for further medical attention.


220225008     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Valley View Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Perry
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: E1            Time Reported: 07:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:06      Time Completed : 08:03
Synopsis:




220225009     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:28      Time Dispatched: 07:29
	                    Time Arrived : 07:29      Time Completed : 07:29
Synopsis:




220225010     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 07:44      Time Dispatched: 07:56
	                    Time Arrived : 07:56      Time Completed : 08:02
Synopsis:




220225011     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Desert Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:00      Time Dispatched: 08:04
	                    Time Arrived : 08:09      Time Completed : 08:21

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:00      Time Dispatched: 08:04
	                    Time Arrived : 08:12      Time Completed : 08:12

	Unit: ENG11         Time Reported: 08:00      Time Dispatched: 08:04
	                    Time Arrived : 08:07      Time Completed : 08:22

	Unit: ENG31         Time Reported: 08:00      Time Dispatched: 08:04
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:21

	Unit: STA01         Time Reported: 08:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:04
Synopsis:




220225012     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:45      Time Completed : 08:51
Synopsis:




220225013     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:32      Time Dispatched: 09:41
	                    Time Arrived : 09:32      Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:




220225014     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Rescue 31, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:09      Time Completed : 10:12

	Unit: RES31         Time Reported: 10:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:10
Synopsis:




220225015     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:17      Time Completed : 10:20
Synopsis:




220225016     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 10:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:24      Time Completed : 10:26
Synopsis:




220225017     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:41      Time Completed : 10:48
Synopsis:




220225018     Theft From Veh
	Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: G Garcia
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 11:16      Time Dispatched: 13:00
	                    Time Arrived : 11:16      Time Completed : 12:41
Synopsis:

Detectives took a report of a string of burglaries. The investigation is
ongoing.


220225019     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:16      Time Completed : 11:18
Synopsis:




220225020     Found Property
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:16      Time Dispatched: 11:19
	                    Time Arrived : 11:28      Time Completed : 11:43
Synopsis:

Officers took possession of found property which was left at a bus stop.


220225021     Traffic accident W/O injury
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:34      Time Dispatched: 11:42
	                    Time Arrived : 11:34      Time Completed : 11:42
Synopsis:

An officer obtained information of a past traffic accident and a report was
taken.


220225022     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:38      Time Completed : 11:41
Synopsis:




220225023     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6207          Time Reported: 11:41      Time Dispatched: 11:43
	                    Time Arrived : 11:49      Time Completed : 11:55

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:42      Time Completed : 11:42
Synopsis:




220225024     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:43      Time Dispatched: 12:29
	                    Time Arrived : 11:43      Time Completed : 12:30
Synopsis:




220225025     Fraud
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:57      Time Completed : 14:17
Synopsis:

An officer took a report for a fraud incident.


220225026     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Burns Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 13:32      Time Dispatched: 13:36
	                    Time Arrived : 13:36      Time Completed : 13:36
Synopsis:




220225027     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6207          Time Reported: 13:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:56      Time Completed : 14:08
Synopsis:




220225028     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:06      Time Dispatched: 14:11
	                    Time Arrived : 14:14      Time Completed : 14:19
Synopsis:




220225029     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6207          Time Reported: 14:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:21      Time Completed : 14:29
Synopsis:




220225030     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6207          Time Reported: 14:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:29      Time Completed : 14:38
Synopsis:




220225031     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220225032     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6207          Time Reported: 14:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:47      Time Completed : 14:50
Synopsis:




220225033     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & RIVERSIDE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6207          Time Reported: 14:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:50      Time Completed : 14:54
Synopsis:




220225034     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, A Castaneda
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: 6207          Time Reported: 15:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:39      Time Completed : 17:39

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 15:36      Time Dispatched: 15:39
	                    Time Arrived : 15:46      Time Completed : 15:55
Synopsis:

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The
female was taken into jail for an active bench warrant.


220225035     Missing Person
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:32      Time Dispatched: 16:42
	                    Time Arrived : 16:42      Time Completed : 17:32
Synopsis:

An officer took a report for a missing person.


220225036     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : OUTLOOK PT & SWITCHBACK RD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:42      Time Completed : 16:51
Synopsis:




22ACO0595     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 06:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:37      Time Completed : 06:51
Synopsis:




22ACO0596     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:41      Time Completed : 06:42
Synopsis:




22ACO0597     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 06:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:45      Time Completed : 06:55
Synopsis:




22ACO0598     Dead animal pick up
	Incident Address : Willow & First South St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:14      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:14      Time Completed : 07:15
Synopsis:




22ACO0599     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:28      Time Completed : 07:33
Synopsis:




22ACO0600     Animal Related Warning
	Incident Address : Hafen Ln & Laurel Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 08:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:04      Time Completed : 08:05
Synopsis:




22ACO0601     Animal Related Warning
	Incident Address : Hafen Trailhead Park
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 08:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:13      Time Completed : 08:14
Synopsis:




22ACO0604     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 06:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:49      Time Completed : 06:50
Synopsis:




22ACO0605     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:55      Time Completed : 06:56
Synopsis:




22ACO0606     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 06:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:56      Time Completed : 06:57
Synopsis:




22ACO0607     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:35      Time Completed : 07:41
Synopsis:




22ACO0608     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 10:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:08      Time Completed : 10:08
Synopsis:




22ACO0609     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 12:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:47      Time Completed : 12:48
Synopsis:




22ACO0610     Vet appt pick up
	Incident Address : Riverside  RD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Guardado
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H4            Time Reported: 15:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:49      Time Completed : 15:50
Synopsis:




22MCC0696     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 09:32      Time Dispatched: 09:35
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:35
Synopsis:




22MCC0697     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 09:45      Time Dispatched: 19:24
	                    Time Arrived : 19:25      Time Completed : 19:26
Synopsis:




22MCC0698     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 09:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:54      Time Completed : 10:35
Synopsis:




22MCC0699     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 14:47      Time Dispatched: 14:49
	                    Time Arrived : 14:49      Time Completed : 14:49
Synopsis:




22MCC0700     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 17:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:39      Time Completed : 17:47
Synopsis:




22MCC0706     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 08:19      Time Dispatched: 08:21
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:21
Synopsis:




22MCC0707     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 10:27      Time Dispatched: 10:29
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:29
Synopsis:




22MCC0708     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Burns Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 13:32      Time Dispatched: 13:36
	                    Time Arrived : 13:36      Time Completed : 13:36
Synopsis:




22MCC0709     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 13:37      Time Dispatched: 13:40
	                    Time Arrived : 13:40      Time Completed : 13:41
Synopsis:




22MCC0710     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : WOODBURY Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 15:16      Time Dispatched: 15:18
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:18
Synopsis:




22MCC0711     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 15:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:58      Time Completed : 16:02
Synopsis:




22MCC0712     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 17:28      Time Dispatched: 17:30
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:31
Synopsis:




22MCE0180     Test Nature
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 17:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:45      Time Completed : 17:45
Synopsis:




22MDC0102     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 13:15      Time Dispatched: 14:02
	                    Time Arrived : 15:19      Time Completed : 19:07
Synopsis:

Officer transported three males to Clark County Detention Center.


22MDC0103     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J8            Time Reported: 13:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:36      Time Completed : 14:00
Synopsis:

Served inmate with Temporary Protection Order.


