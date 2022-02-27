02/26/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 02/24/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220224057 Alarm Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:36 Time Dispatched: 19:07 Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 19:21 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:36 Time Dispatched: 19:08 Time Arrived : 19:17 Time Completed : 19:33 Synopsis: 220224058 Traffic Stop Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:33 Time Completed : 19:41 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:33 Time Completed : 19:51 Synopsis: 220224059 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:18 Time Completed : 20:22 Synopsis: 220224060 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:20 Time Completed : 20:28 Synopsis: 220224061 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W FIRST SOUTH St & ROYAL FLUSH Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:00 Time Completed : 21:07 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:00 Time Arrived : 21:02 Time Completed : 21:05 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:00 Time Arrived : 21:02 Time Completed : 21:05 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:00 Time Arrived : 21:01 Time Completed : 21:05 Synopsis: 220224062 Welfare Check Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St & DESERT WILLOW Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:09 Time Completed : 21:12 Synopsis: 220224063 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : A Active Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 21:26 Synopsis: 220224064 Welfare Check Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:40 Time Completed : 21:44 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:40 Time Dispatched: 21:41 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:43 Synopsis: 220224065 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & KITTY HAWK Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 21:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 21:56 Synopsis: 220224066 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & HABIB Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:12 Time Completed : 22:22 Synopsis: 220224067 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:18 Time Completed : 22:20 Synopsis: 220224068 Welfare Check Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:21 Time Dispatched: 22:23 Time Arrived : 22:26 Time Completed : 22:36 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:21 Time Dispatched: 22:23 Time Arrived : 22:26 Time Completed : 22:42 Synopsis: 220224069 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:10 Time Completed : 23:11 Synopsis: 220225001 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 00:17 Time Dispatched: 00:19 Time Arrived : 00:21 Time Completed : 02:33 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:17 Time Dispatched: 01:49 Time Arrived : 01:53 Time Completed : Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:17 Time Dispatched: 00:19 Time Arrived : 00:23 Time Completed : 03:05 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:17 Time Dispatched: 00:19 Time Arrived : 00:21 Time Completed : 02:02 Synopsis: Officers responded to a domestic incident. One female was arrested for domestic battery. 220225002 Traffic Problem Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 03:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:53 Time Completed : 03:56 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:53 Time Completed : 03:53 Synopsis: 220225003 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:57 Time Dispatched: 03:58 Time Arrived : 03:58 Time Completed : 04:00 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 03:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:58 Time Completed : 04:03 Synopsis: 220225004 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:43 Time Completed : 04:49 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 04:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:43 Time Completed : 04:52 Synopsis: 220225005 Traffic Problem Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:51 Time Completed : 04:54 Synopsis: 220225006 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : Desert Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched: 05:06 Time Arrived : 05:10 Time Completed : 05:15 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched: 05:05 Time Arrived : 05:06 Time Completed : 05:15 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched: 05:05 Time Arrived : 05:09 Time Completed : 05:23 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched: 05:05 Time Arrived : 05:08 Time Completed : 05:15 Synopsis: 22ACO0602 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:48 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: 22ACO0603 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:50 Time Completed : 06:54 Synopsis: 22MCC0701 Welfare Check Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St & DESERT WILLOW Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:09 Time Completed : 21:12 Synopsis: 22MCC0702 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law, A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:24 Time Dispatched: 21:25 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:25 Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 21:25 Synopsis: 22MCC0703 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 21:26 Synopsis: 22MCC0704 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:27 Time Completed : 21:27 Synopsis: 22MCC0705 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 00:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:46 Time Completed : 00:46 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 02/24/22` and `06:00:00 02/25/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***

02/26/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 02/24/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220224009 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220224010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & HARDY Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:30 Time Completed : 08:35 Synopsis: 220224011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:37 Time Completed : 08:52 Synopsis: 220224012 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:33 Time Dispatched: 08:39 Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 09:06 Synopsis: 220224013 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220224014 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220224015 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220224016 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220224017 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220224018 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:59 Time Completed : 09:58 Synopsis: 220224019 Fraud Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : A Active Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:00 Time Dispatched: 09:07 Time Arrived : 09:51 Time Completed : 09:17 Synopsis: An officer responded to a fraud call and a report was taken. 220224020 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:03 Time Dispatched: 09:08 Time Arrived : 09:08 Time Completed : 09:06 Synopsis: 220224021 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:08 Time Dispatched: 09:26 Time Arrived : 09:31 Time Completed : 09:36 Synopsis: 220224022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:16 Time Dispatched: 09:17 Time Arrived : 09:17 Time Completed : 09:51 Synopsis: 220224023 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220224024 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220224025 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:42 Time Completed : 09:50 Synopsis: 220224026 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220224027 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Wild Horse Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:06 Time Dispatched: 10:12 Time Arrived : 10:27 Time Completed : 10:29 Synopsis: 220224028 Traffic Violation Incident Address : W First South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:14 Time Dispatched: 10:18 Time Arrived : 10:18 Time Completed : 10:19 Unit: E1 Time Reported: 10:14 Time Dispatched: 10:19 Time Arrived : 10:19 Time Completed : 10:49 Synopsis: 220224029 Evidence Release Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220224030 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:47 Time Completed : 11:00 Synopsis: 220224031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:07 Time Completed : 11:18 Synopsis: 220224032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:37 Time Completed : 11:48 Synopsis: 220224033 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:39 Time Dispatched: 11:47 Time Arrived : 11:47 Time Completed : 12:02 Synopsis: 220224034 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220224035 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220224036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:15 Time Completed : 12:37 Synopsis: 220224037 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220224038 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220224039 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220224040 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220224041 Noise Disturbance Incident Address : Goshawk Xing Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:04 Time Dispatched: 13:09 Time Arrived : 13:12 Time Completed : 13:16 Synopsis: 220224042 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220224043 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220224044 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:36 Time Dispatched: 14:12 Time Arrived : 13:37 Time Completed : 14:13 Synopsis: 220224045 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220224046 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:47 Time Dispatched: 13:51 Time Arrived : 13:52 Time Completed : 13:55 Synopsis: 220224047 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220224048 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220224049 Theft From Veh Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: P3 Time Reported: 14:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:01 Time Completed : 17:14 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 14:00 Time Dispatched: 18:47 Time Arrived : 14:01 Time Completed : 23:45 Synopsis: Detectives arrested three male adults for multiple thefts from vehicles and other felony charges. The stolen property was returned to the owners. 220224050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:28 Time Completed : 14:29 Synopsis: 220224051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Woodbury Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:52 Time Dispatched: 15:27 Time Arrived : 14:52 Time Completed : 15:28 Synopsis: 220224053 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:16 Time Completed : 16:21 Synopsis: 220224054 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Goldenrod Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:23 Time Completed : 17:32 Synopsis: Police took a report for a suspicious incident. 220224055 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:05 Time Dispatched: 17:19 Time Arrived : 17:19 Time Completed : 17:21 Synopsis: 220224056 Burglary Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici Disposition : A Active Unit: V1 Time Reported: 17:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:45 Time Completed : 17:45 Synopsis: 220224057 Alarm Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:36 Time Dispatched: 19:07 Time Arrived : 19:14 Time Completed : 19:21 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:36 Time Dispatched: 19:08 Time Arrived : 19:17 Time Completed : 19:33 Synopsis: 220224058 Traffic Stop Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:33 Time Completed : 19:41 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:33 Time Completed : 19:51 Synopsis: 220224059 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:18 Time Completed : 20:22 Synopsis: 220224060 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:20 Time Completed : 20:28 Synopsis: 220224061 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W FIRST SOUTH St & ROYAL FLUSH Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:00 Time Completed : 21:07 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:00 Time Arrived : 21:02 Time Completed : 21:05 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:00 Time Arrived : 21:02 Time Completed : 21:05 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:00 Time Arrived : 21:01 Time Completed : 21:05 Synopsis: 220224062 Welfare Check Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St & DESERT WILLOW Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:09 Time Completed : 21:12 Synopsis: 220224063 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : A Active Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 21:26 Synopsis: 220224064 Welfare Check Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:40 Time Completed : 21:44 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:40 Time Dispatched: 21:41 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:43 Synopsis: 220224065 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & KITTY HAWK Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 21:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 21:56 Synopsis: 220224066 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & HABIB Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:12 Time Completed : 22:22 Synopsis: 220224067 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:18 Time Completed : 22:20 Synopsis: 220224068 Welfare Check Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:21 Time Dispatched: 22:23 Time Arrived : 22:26 Time Completed : 22:36 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:21 Time Dispatched: 22:23 Time Arrived : 22:26 Time Completed : 22:42 Synopsis: 220224069 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:10 Time Completed : 23:11 Synopsis: 220225001 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 00:17 Time Dispatched: 00:19 Time Arrived : 00:21 Time Completed : 02:33 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:17 Time Dispatched: 01:49 Time Arrived : 01:53 Time Completed : Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:17 Time Dispatched: 00:19 Time Arrived : 00:23 Time Completed : 03:05 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:17 Time Dispatched: 00:19 Time Arrived : 00:21 Time Completed : 02:02 Synopsis: Officers responded to a domestic incident. One female was arrested for domestic battery. 220225002 Traffic Problem Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 03:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:53 Time Completed : 03:56 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:53 Time Completed : 03:53 Synopsis: 220225003 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:57 Time Dispatched: 03:58 Time Arrived : 03:58 Time Completed : 04:00 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 03:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:58 Time Completed : 04:03 Synopsis: 220225004 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:43 Time Completed : 04:49 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 04:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:43 Time Completed : 04:52 Synopsis: 220225005 Traffic Problem Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 04:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:51 Time Completed : 04:54 Synopsis: 220225006 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : Desert Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched: 05:06 Time Arrived : 05:10 Time Completed : 05:15 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched: 05:05 Time Arrived : 05:06 Time Completed : 05:15 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched: 05:05 Time Arrived : 05:09 Time Completed : 05:23 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 05:03 Time Dispatched: 05:05 Time Arrived : 05:08 Time Completed : 05:15 Synopsis: 220225007 Suicidal Person Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, J Cheney, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched: 06:24 Time Arrived : 06:29 Time Completed : 08:12 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched: 06:27 Time Arrived : 06:31 Time Completed : 06:47 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched: 06:24 Time Arrived : 06:29 Time Completed : 07:15 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 06:20 Time Dispatched: 06:24 Time Arrived : 06:30 Time Completed : 06:52 Synopsis: An officer responded to a suicidal person and the person was transported to the hospital for further medical attention. 220225008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 07:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:06 Time Completed : 08:03 Synopsis: 220225009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:28 Time Dispatched: 07:29 Time Arrived : 07:29 Time Completed : 07:29 Synopsis: 220225010 Citizen Assist Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:44 Time Dispatched: 07:56 Time Arrived : 07:56 Time Completed : 08:02 Synopsis: 220225011 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Desert Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 08:04 Time Arrived : 08:09 Time Completed : 08:21 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 08:04 Time Arrived : 08:12 Time Completed : 08:12 Unit: ENG11 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 08:04 Time Arrived : 08:07 Time Completed : 08:22 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 08:04 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:21 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:04 Synopsis: 220225012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:45 Time Completed : 08:51 Synopsis: 220225013 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:32 Time Dispatched: 09:41 Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 09:44 Synopsis: 220225014 Welfare Check Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Rescue 31, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:09 Time Completed : 10:12 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:10 Synopsis: 220225015 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:17 Time Completed : 10:20 Synopsis: 220225016 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:24 Time Completed : 10:26 Synopsis: 220225017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:41 Time Completed : 10:48 Synopsis: 220225018 Theft From Veh Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia Disposition : A Active Unit: P5 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: 13:00 Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 12:41 Synopsis: Detectives took a report of a string of burglaries. The investigation is ongoing. 220225019 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 11:18 Synopsis: 220225020 Found Property Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: 11:19 Time Arrived : 11:28 Time Completed : 11:43 Synopsis: Officers took possession of found property which was left at a bus stop. 220225021 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:34 Time Dispatched: 11:42 Time Arrived : 11:34 Time Completed : 11:42 Synopsis: An officer obtained information of a past traffic accident and a report was taken. 220225022 Person On Foot Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:38 Time Completed : 11:41 Synopsis: 220225023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched: 11:43 Time Arrived : 11:49 Time Completed : 11:55 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:42 Time Completed : 11:42 Synopsis: 220225024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:43 Time Dispatched: 12:29 Time Arrived : 11:43 Time Completed : 12:30 Synopsis: 220225025 Fraud Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : A Active Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:57 Time Completed : 14:17 Synopsis: An officer took a report for a fraud incident. 220225026 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Burns Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched: 13:36 Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 13:36 Synopsis: 220225027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 13:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:56 Time Completed : 14:08 Synopsis: 220225028 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : RIVERSIDE RD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched: 14:11 Time Arrived : 14:14 Time Completed : 14:19 Synopsis: 220225029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 14:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:21 Time Completed : 14:29 Synopsis: 220225030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 14:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:29 Time Completed : 14:38 Synopsis: 220225031 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220225032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 14:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:47 Time Completed : 14:50 Synopsis: 220225033 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & RIVERSIDE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 14:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:50 Time Completed : 14:54 Synopsis: 220225034 Traffic Stop Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, A Castaneda Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: 6207 Time Reported: 15:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:39 Time Completed : 17:39 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:36 Time Dispatched: 15:39 Time Arrived : 15:46 Time Completed : 15:55 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The female was taken into jail for an active bench warrant. 220225035 Missing Person Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:32 Time Dispatched: 16:42 Time Arrived : 16:42 Time Completed : 17:32 Synopsis: An officer took a report for a missing person. 220225036 Traffic Problem Incident Address : OUTLOOK PT & SWITCHBACK RD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:42 Time Completed : 16:51 Synopsis: 22ACO0595 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:37 Time Completed : 06:51 Synopsis: 22ACO0596 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:41 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 22ACO0597 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 06:55 Synopsis: 22ACO0598 Dead animal pick up Incident Address : Willow & First South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:14 Time Completed : 07:15 Synopsis: 22ACO0599 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:28 Time Completed : 07:33 Synopsis: 22ACO0600 Animal Related Warning Incident Address : Hafen Ln & Laurel Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:04 Time Completed : 08:05 Synopsis: 22ACO0601 Animal Related Warning Incident Address : Hafen Trailhead Park Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:13 Time Completed : 08:14 Synopsis: 22ACO0602 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:48 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: 22ACO0603 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:50 Time Completed : 06:54 Synopsis: 22ACO0604 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:49 Time Completed : 06:50 Synopsis: 22ACO0605 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:55 Time Completed : 06:56 Synopsis: 22ACO0606 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 06:57 Synopsis: 22ACO0607 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:35 Time Completed : 07:41 Synopsis: 22ACO0608 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:08 Synopsis: 22ACO0609 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 12:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:47 Time Completed : 12:48 Synopsis: 22ACO0610 Vet appt pick up Incident Address : Riverside RD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:49 Time Completed : 15:50 Synopsis: 22MCC0696 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 09:32 Time Dispatched: 09:35 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:35 Synopsis: 22MCC0697 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 09:45 Time Dispatched: 19:24 Time Arrived : 19:25 Time Completed : 19:26 Synopsis: 22MCC0698 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 09:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:54 Time Completed : 10:35 Synopsis: 22MCC0699 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 14:47 Time Dispatched: 14:49 Time Arrived : 14:49 Time Completed : 14:49 Synopsis: 22MCC0700 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:39 Time Completed : 17:47 Synopsis: 22MCC0701 Welfare Check Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St & DESERT WILLOW Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:09 Time Completed : 21:12 Synopsis: 22MCC0702 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law, A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:24 Time Dispatched: 21:25 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:25 Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 21:25 Synopsis: 22MCC0703 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:25 Time Completed : 21:26 Synopsis: 22MCC0704 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:27 Time Completed : 21:27 Synopsis: 22MCC0705 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 00:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:46 Time Completed : 00:46 Synopsis: 22MCC0706 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 08:19 Time Dispatched: 08:21 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:21 Synopsis: 22MCC0707 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 10:27 Time Dispatched: 10:29 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:29 Synopsis: 22MCC0708 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Burns Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched: 13:36 Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 13:36 Synopsis: 22MCC0709 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:37 Time Dispatched: 13:40 Time Arrived : 13:40 Time Completed : 13:41 Synopsis: 22MCC0710 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : WOODBURY Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched: 15:18 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:18 Synopsis: 22MCC0711 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 15:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:58 Time Completed : 16:02 Synopsis: 22MCC0712 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:28 Time Dispatched: 17:30 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:31 Synopsis: 22MCE0180 Test Nature Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, M Tortorici Disposition : A Active Unit: V1 Time Reported: 17:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:45 Time Completed : 17:45 Synopsis: 22MDC0102 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:15 Time Dispatched: 14:02 Time Arrived : 15:19 Time Completed : 19:07 Synopsis: Officer transported three males to Clark County Detention Center. 22MDC0103 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J8 Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 14:00 Synopsis: Served inmate with Temporary Protection Order. For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `06:00:00 02/24/22` and `18:00:00 02/25/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***