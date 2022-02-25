Virgin Valley High Sports
- All Day
VVLL Baseball & Softball Skills DayVVHS Baseball & Softball FieldsRequested by Mesq. Rec. Nick Montoya 1/3/22
_________________________________________________________________________________________
FRIDAY, FEB. 25
Artist in Residence Larry Burton: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mesquite Fine Arts Center Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd. Larry Burton will have a week-long registry in Mesquite. The event is free, but you must register. For information, call 702-346-1338.
_________________________________________________________________________________________
FRIDAY, FEB. 25 & SATURDAY, FEB. 26
Mesquite Western Roundup – Cowboy Poetry & Western Music: 7-9 p.m. Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St. Presented by the Mesquite Arts Council. General admission is $10. Tickets available at the box office, Thursdays 4-6 p.m. and Monday-Saturday 10a.m.-4 p.m. For information, call 385-241-1123.
_________________________________________________________________________________________
Skydome Lounge at the CasaBlanca Resort
Laurie Cook & the Heat
“We play nothing but the coolest dance and show music from Donna Summers, Yes, and Paul McCartney and so much more!” This is a great variety band with a very energetic lead singer, Laurie! They have a wide variety of dance music including pop, disco, Latin, classic rock and Country.
_________________________________________________________________________________________
Mesquite Library
FRIDAY, FEB. 25
Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.
D.I.Y. Craft for Adults: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join us for a fun experience with a different craft each month. Call 702-507-4080.
Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.
SATURDAY, FEB. 26
Children’s Movie: 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come enjoy a movie matinee with a kid’s movie rated G or PG. Call 702-507-4080.