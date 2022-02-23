Nevada State Treasurer’s Office Set To Sponsor

The Silver State FAFSA Faceoff

Complete a free application for Federal Student Aid today

The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is thrilled to announce the sponsorship of the Silver State FAFSA Faceoff, a state-wide competition among Nevada’s US Representatives to see which congressional district receives the highest percentage of their high school seniors to complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by June 30, 2022.

“We are thrilled to be sponsoring this meaningful competition between Congresswoman Dina Titus, Congresswoman Susie Lee and Congressman Steven Horsford,” said State Treasurer Zach Conine. “By sponsoring this competition, we hope to see an increase in the millions of dollars in Pell Grants that are left on the table claimed by students in Nevada.”

The rules for the competition are simple: whichever Representative gets the highest percentage of high school seniors to complete a FAFSA in their district by June 30, 2022 wins the Complete To Compete title. To track the progress of the competition please visit nevada.fafsatracker.com/faceoff.

“As a former professor at UNLV, I know how these federal resources can support and encourage students to continue learning by lowering the financial stress of paying for school,” said Congresswoman Dina Titus. “Join us for the FAFSA Faceoff and let your friends and family know how they can apply for financial assistance by visiting FAFSA.gov. Let’s get those funds and go to college Nevada’s First Congressional District.”

“Together with the Nevada State Treasurer’s College Savings Division I’m excited to challenge my delegation colleagues in Congress to compete and to complete,” said Congresswoman Susie Lee. “Completing your FAFSA opens doors and keeps your options open as students finish high school. I’m excited to track the progress of students in Nevada’s Third Congressional District.”

“My college education was possible because of Pell Grants,” said Congressman Steven Horsford. “I want to make sure every Nevada student can receive the financial aid they’re eligible for. I’m rooting for every student but I know Nevada’s Fourth Congressional District will get the job done.”

For questions or more information please contact: collegesavings@nevadatreasurer.gov.