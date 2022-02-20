MONDAY, FEB. 21

VVAA General Meeting: 11 a.m. – noon. Mesquite Fine Arts Center Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

Artist in Residence Larry Burton: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Mesquite Fine Arts Center Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd. Larry Burton will have a week-long registry in Mesquite. The event is free, but you must register. For information, call 702-346-1338.

Library closed.

TUESDAY, FEB. 22

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/.

Toddler Storytime: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Toddlers enjoy songs, nursery rhymes, stories and finger plays. Call 702-507-4080.

Rotary Club: Noon, Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Email questions to lindakgault@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRotary/.

City Council meeting: 5 p.m., City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd. Regular meetings the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Artist in Residence Larry Burton: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Mesquite Fine Arts Center Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd. Larry Burton will take attendees on a photographic outing, location to be determined. The event is free, but you must register. For information, call 702-346-1338.