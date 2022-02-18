Mesa Valley Estates Assisted Living and Memory Care is the recipient of the Pinnacle Quality Insights’ 2022 Customer Experience AwardTM for the second

year in a row, scoring in the top 15% of the nation over a 12-month period in the categories of Variety of Food/Menu Choices, Quality of Food, Cleanliness, Dignity and Respect, Activities, Safety and Security, and Overall Customer Experience.

Administrator Nathalie Elliott-Francois describes receiving the award as an honor, stating that, “Receiving validation from our residents is a testament to the dedication of our entire team and to our commitment of providing extraordinary care in a respectful and dignified environment.”

According to Francois, team members participate in annual development programs and training exercises to ensure consistent, quality, and resident-centered care and service at every stage of aging. Through signature MVP Action and Ageless Dreams programs, team members enhance the lives of residents every day, in personal and unique ways.

Mesa Valley Estates is operated by Carson City, Nev.-based Mission Senior Living. Residents thrive in a friendly, comfortable, and safe community with life enrichment activities, health and wellness programs, on- and off-site social gatherings, and learning opportunities. The memory care community offers a secure, stimulating, and loving environment for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementia diseases.

Mesa Valley Estates Assisted Living and Memory Care, located at 1328 Bertha Howe Ave. Mesquite, Nev., offers support and services to help older adults remain as independent as possible for as long as possible. For more information, visit http://mesavalleyestates.net/ or call (702) 344-5050. Follow the community on Facebook @MesaValleyEstates.