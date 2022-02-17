FRIDAY, FEB. 18

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

Pet Supplies & More Yard Sale at Mesquite Animal Shelter 9:00 a.m. to noon. 795 Hardy Way. Proceeds go to the Friends of Mesquite Animal Shelter Fund.

Teen Scene “Studio Ghibili” Anime Movie Fest: 1-2 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. The Anime Movie Fest showcases a different Studio Ghibli movie every other Saturday. Info: 702-507-4080.

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “No Time to Die” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

