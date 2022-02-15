WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16

State of the City Address: 3:30 p. m., Mesquite City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd. second floor City Hall Chamber. The honorable Mayor Allen Litman will give his State of the City address.

Preschool Storytime: 10-11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join for stories, songs and activities that build early literacy. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Apple Phone – Intermediate: 10:15 – 11:15 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Get to know the ins and outs of your Apple IPhone. Info: 702-507-4080.

Kids Artsy Craft Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Unleash your inner artist. Inspired by great artists, we’ll explore fun and different ways to create art. Ages 5-12. Call 702-507-4080.

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

Sunrise Rotary: 7:30 a.m. Meets every Thursday at CSN. Room 1. For more information, contact Deb Parsley at 702-420-4494.

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/.

Night Lore Film & Book Alliance: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. Before meeting, pick up the monthly selection(s) from the customer service desk or download copies from the virtual library. Call 702-507-4080.

Cricut Basics: 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Learn how to use a Cricut machine and the Circuit Design Space software. Info: 702-507-4080.

Coloring for Adults: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for a relaxing session of coloring intricate and meditative designs of various artists. Info: 702-507-4080.

Teen Scene Crafternoon: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Teen Scene offers a place for creativity, socialization, gaming, crafting, and lounging for ages 12-17. Call 702-507-4080.

STEAM Activities for Kids: 4-5 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Participate each week in fun, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art or Math activity. Info: 702-507-4080.

CEAB Meeting: 5-6:30 p.m. City Hall council chambers.