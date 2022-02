02/07/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 02/05/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220205021 Civil Matter Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:59 Time Completed : 19:14 Synopsis: 220205022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:12 Time Dispatched: 19:26 Time Arrived : 19:12 Time Completed : 19:33 Synopsis: 220205023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:47 Time Completed : 19:57 Synopsis: 220205024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:49 Time Completed : 19:51 Synopsis: 220205025 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:25 Time Dispatched: 21:08 Time Arrived : 20:27 Time Completed : 22:54 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:27 Time Completed : Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:27 Time Completed : 21:29 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 20:25 Time Dispatched: 20:31 Time Arrived : 20:32 Time Completed : 21:08 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One adult male was arrested for DUI. 220205026 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: 20:55 Time Arrived : 20:56 Time Completed : 21:03 Synopsis: 220205027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:13 Time Completed : 21:28 Synopsis: 220205028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:46 Time Completed : 22:01 Synopsis: 220205029 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:25 Time Dispatched: 22:54 Time Arrived : 22:56 Time Completed : 01:00 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:29 Time Completed : 00:40 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:25 Time Dispatched: 01:46 Time Arrived : 22:29 Time Completed : 02:06 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One adult female was arrested for DUI. 220205030 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:30 Time Dispatched: 01:33 Time Arrived : 01:33 Time Completed : 01:19 Synopsis: 220205031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:20 Time Completed : 01:32 Synopsis: 220206001 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Lisa Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:35 Time Dispatched: 00:40 Time Arrived : 00:45 Time Completed : 01:16 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 00:35 Time Dispatched: 00:39 Time Arrived : 00:47 Time Completed : 00:55 Synopsis: 220206002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:45 Time Completed : 01:47 Synopsis: 220206003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:58 Time Completed : 02:01 Synopsis: 220206004 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 01:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:59 Time Completed : 02:09 Synopsis: 220206005 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:06 Time Completed : 02:08 Synopsis: 220206006 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:21 Time Dispatched: 02:21 Time Arrived : 02:22 Time Completed : 02:40 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:21 Time Completed : 02:44 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:21 Time Dispatched: 02:22 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:24 Synopsis: 220206007 Traffic Stop Incident Address : DESERT Dr & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:13 Time Completed : 04:08 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:13 Time Completed : 04:08 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:12 Time Completed : 04:08 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation and the vehicle was impounded. 220206008 Alarm Incident Address : Palmer Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:48 Time Dispatched: 04:09 Time Arrived : 04:11 Time Completed : 04:40 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:48 Time Dispatched: 04:08 Time Arrived : 04:11 Time Completed : 04:27 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:48 Time Dispatched: 04:08 Time Arrived : 04:11 Time Completed : 04:26 Synopsis: 22ACO0419 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:52 Time Completed : 06:45 Synopsis: 22ACO0420 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:53 Time Completed : 06:43 Synopsis: 22MCC0488 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 18:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:44 Synopsis: 22MCC0489 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: 20:55 Time Arrived : 20:56 Time Completed : 21:03 Synopsis: 22MCC0490 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 21:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:41 Synopsis: 22MCC0491 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 23:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:02 Synopsis: 22MCC0492 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 02:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:15 Time Completed : 02:15 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 02/05/22` and `06:00:00 02/06/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***

02/07/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 02/05/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220205004 Traffic Problem Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & HARDY Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:39 Time Completed : 08:46 Synopsis: 220205005 Citizen Assist Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & HARDY Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:45 Time Completed : 09:46 Synopsis: 220205006 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:11 Time Completed : 10:27 Synopsis: 220205007 Traffic Problem Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & KITTY HAWK Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:23 Time Completed : 10:24 Synopsis: 220205008 Fraud Incident Address : Summit Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : A Active Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:36 Time Dispatched: 10:40 Time Arrived : 10:40 Time Completed : 11:46 Synopsis: An officer responded to a fraud call and a report was taken. 220205009 Controlled Substance Problem Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & PALM Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia, C3, A Castaneda Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:04 Time Dispatched: 14:37 Time Arrived : 11:18 Time Completed : 14:47 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 11:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:22 Time Completed : 12:22 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One female received citations for traffic and alcohol violations and one female was arrested for drug related charges. 220205010 K9 Search Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & PALM Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 11:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:19 Time Completed : 14:31 Synopsis: 220205011 Traffic Stop Incident Address : MESA Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:23 Time Dispatched: 12:30 Time Arrived : 12:33 Time Completed : 12:48 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:23 Time Dispatched: 12:42 Time Arrived : 12:46 Time Completed : 12:59 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:29 Time Completed : 12:59 Synopsis: 220205012 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : PULSIPHER Ln & SMOKEY Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:54 Time Dispatched: 13:57 Time Arrived : 14:03 Time Completed : 14:24 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:54 Time Dispatched: 14:02 Time Arrived : 14:02 Time Completed : 15:26 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:54 Time Dispatched: 13:57 Time Arrived : 14:04 Time Completed : 14:55 Synopsis: An officer responded to a report of a suspicious person. One female was arrested for Driving Under the Influence. 220205013 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: R Longman, C Thornley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:06 Time Dispatched: 14:23 Time Arrived : Time Completed : Unit: J3 Time Reported: 09:06 Time Dispatched: 09:23 Time Arrived : 10:29 Time Completed : 16:03 Synopsis: 220205014 Traffic Problem Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & E OLD MILL Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:24 Time Completed : 14:27 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:21 Time Dispatched: 15:45 Time Arrived : 15:26 Time Completed : 16:14 Synopsis: Officers found a vehicle part in the roadway. The item was stored in safe keeping until the owner can claim the property. 220205015 Traffic Stop Incident Address : WHITTWER Trl & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 15:27 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 14:56 Time Dispatched: 15:10 Time Arrived : 15:11 Time Completed : 15:26 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 14:56 Time Dispatched: 15:10 Time Arrived : 15:11 Time Completed : 15:26 Synopsis: 220205016 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : CYRUS MCCORMICK Ct & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:26 Time Completed : 15:37 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:26 Time Completed : 15:49 Synopsis: 220205017 K9 Search Incident Address : CYRUS MCCORMICK Ct & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 15:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:37 Time Completed : 15:49 Synopsis: 220205018 Alarm Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: 15:57 Time Arrived : 15:58 Time Completed : 16:17 Synopsis: 220205019 Reckless Driver Incident Address : Grayce Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:08 Time Dispatched: 16:29 Time Arrived : 16:37 Time Completed : 16:43 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:08 Time Dispatched: 16:19 Time Arrived : 16:23 Time Completed : 16:24 Synopsis: 220205020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:18 Time Completed : 16:19 Synopsis: 220205021 Civil Matter Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:59 Time Completed : 19:14 Synopsis: 220205022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:12 Time Dispatched: 19:26 Time Arrived : 19:12 Time Completed : 19:33 Synopsis: 220205023 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:47 Time Completed : 19:57 Synopsis: 220205024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:49 Time Completed : 19:51 Synopsis: 220205025 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:25 Time Dispatched: 21:08 Time Arrived : 20:27 Time Completed : 22:54 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:27 Time Completed : Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:27 Time Completed : 21:29 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 20:25 Time Dispatched: 20:31 Time Arrived : 20:32 Time Completed : 21:08 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One adult male was arrested for DUI. 220205026 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: 20:55 Time Arrived : 20:56 Time Completed : 21:03 Synopsis: 220205027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:13 Time Completed : 21:28 Synopsis: 220205028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:46 Time Completed : 22:01 Synopsis: 220205029 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:25 Time Dispatched: 22:54 Time Arrived : 22:56 Time Completed : 01:00 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:29 Time Completed : 00:40 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:25 Time Dispatched: 01:46 Time Arrived : 22:29 Time Completed : 02:06 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One adult female was arrested for DUI. 220205030 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:30 Time Dispatched: 01:33 Time Arrived : 01:33 Time Completed : 01:19 Synopsis: 220205031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:20 Time Completed : 01:32 Synopsis: 220206001 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Lisa Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:35 Time Dispatched: 00:40 Time Arrived : 00:45 Time Completed : 01:16 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 00:35 Time Dispatched: 00:39 Time Arrived : 00:47 Time Completed : 00:55 Synopsis: 220206002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:45 Time Completed : 01:47 Synopsis: 220206003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:58 Time Completed : 02:01 Synopsis: 220206004 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 01:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:59 Time Completed : 02:09 Synopsis: 220206005 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:06 Time Completed : 02:08 Synopsis: 220206006 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:21 Time Dispatched: 02:21 Time Arrived : 02:22 Time Completed : 02:40 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:21 Time Completed : 02:44 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:21 Time Dispatched: 02:22 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:24 Synopsis: 220206007 Traffic Stop Incident Address : DESERT Dr & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:13 Time Completed : 04:08 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:13 Time Completed : 04:08 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:12 Time Completed : 04:08 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation and the vehicle was impounded. 220206008 Alarm Incident Address : Palmer Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:48 Time Dispatched: 04:09 Time Arrived : 04:11 Time Completed : 04:40 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:48 Time Dispatched: 04:08 Time Arrived : 04:11 Time Completed : 04:27 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:48 Time Dispatched: 04:08 Time Arrived : 04:11 Time Completed : 04:26 Synopsis: 220206009 Agency Assistance Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:24 Time Dispatched: 07:29 Time Arrived : 07:36 Time Completed : 09:48 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:24 Time Dispatched: 07:29 Time Arrived : 07:36 Time Completed : 08:23 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:24 Time Dispatched: 07:29 Time Arrived : 07:30 Time Completed : 08:23 Synopsis: Officers responded to assist Las Vegas Metro Police in conducting a traffic stop 220206010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:11 Time Completed : 09:13 Synopsis: 220206011 Burglary Incident Address : Palmer Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : A Active Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched: 09:35 Time Arrived : 09:37 Time Completed : 12:11 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence in reference to a burglary. The investigation is ongoing. 220206012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:12 Time Dispatched: 10:35 Time Arrived : 10:42 Time Completed : 10:44 Synopsis: 220206013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:27 Time Completed : 10:36 Synopsis: 220206014 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:40 Time Dispatched: 11:55 Time Arrived : 10:46 Time Completed : 11:32 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:40 Time Dispatched: 11:55 Time Arrived : 12:00 Time Completed : 12:15 Synopsis: An officer took a report of a previous theft incident. 220206015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:10 Time Dispatched: 11:32 Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 11:49 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:10 Time Dispatched: 11:15 Time Arrived : 11:23 Time Completed : 12:03 Synopsis: 220206016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:12 Time Dispatched: 11:51 Time Arrived : 11:51 Time Completed : 11:52 Synopsis: 220206017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:13 Time Dispatched: 11:52 Time Arrived : 11:52 Time Completed : 11:52 Synopsis: 220206018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:28 Time Dispatched: 11:53 Time Arrived : 11:53 Time Completed : 11:53 Synopsis: 220206019 Person On Foot Incident Address : Riversbend Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:15 Time Completed : 13:00 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:15 Time Dispatched: 12:15 Time Arrived : 12:15 Time Completed : 12:23 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:15 Time Dispatched: 12:16 Time Arrived : 12:16 Time Completed : 12:54 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:15 Time Dispatched: 12:16 Time Arrived : 12:16 Time Completed : 12:47 Synopsis: 220206020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 13:37 Synopsis: 220206021 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, M Diaz, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:56 Time Completed : 15:08 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 13:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:56 Time Completed : 15:53 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 13:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:56 Time Completed : 15:53 Synopsis: 220206022 Person On Foot Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6201 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 15:35 Unit: 6206 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 15:33 Synopsis: 220206023 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:09 Time Dispatched: 16:18 Time Arrived : 16:26 Time Completed : 16:33 Synopsis: 220206024 Welfare Check Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:30 Time Dispatched: 16:34 Time Arrived : 16:43 Time Completed : 17:09 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:30 Time Dispatched: 16:43 Time Arrived : 16:44 Time Completed : 17:01 Synopsis: 220206025 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 17:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:02 Time Completed : 17:08 Synopsis: 220206026 Welfare Check Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & HARDY Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 17:29 Time Dispatched: 17:34 Time Arrived : 17:35 Time Completed : 17:36 Synopsis: 22ACO0410 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:55 Time Completed : 06:55 Synopsis: 22ACO0411 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:55 Time Completed : 06:56 Synopsis: 22ACO0412 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : A Active Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 06:56 Synopsis: 22ACO0413 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 06:57 Synopsis: 22ACO0414 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:57 Time Completed : 06:57 Synopsis: 22ACO0415 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Vista Del Ciudad Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: 08:37 Time Arrived : 08:42 Time Completed : 08:45 Synopsis: 22ACO0416 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:36 Time Completed : 10:38 Synopsis: 22ACO0417 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:58 Time Completed : 14:59 Synopsis: 22ACO0418 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:00 Time Completed : 15:00 Synopsis: 22ACO0419 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:52 Time Completed : 06:45 Synopsis: 22ACO0420 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:53 Time Completed : 06:43 Synopsis: 22ACO0421 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:43 Time Completed : 06:45 Synopsis: 22ACO0422 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 06:46 Synopsis: 22ACO0423 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:46 Time Completed : 06:48 Synopsis: 22ACO0424 Animal Foster Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:47 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: 22ACO0425 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:49 Time Completed : 06:50 Synopsis: 22ACO0426 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:51 Time Completed : 06:51 Synopsis: 22ACO0427 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 10:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:27 Time Completed : 10:28 Synopsis: 22ACO0428 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 10:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:46 Time Completed : 10:46 Synopsis: 22ACO0429 Animal Foster Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:28 Time Completed : 13:29 Synopsis: 22MCC0477 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:13 Time Completed : 12:35 Synopsis: 22MCC0478 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 14:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:30 Time Completed : 14:50 Synopsis: 22MCC0479 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 15:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:35 Time Completed : 15:36 Synopsis: 22MCC0480 K9 Search Incident Address : CYRUS MCCORMICK Ct & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 15:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:37 Time Completed : 15:49 Synopsis: 22MCC0481 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:39 Time Completed : 15:40 Synopsis: 22MCC0482 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 15:38 Time Dispatched: 15:40 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:40 Synopsis: 22MCC0483 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:40 Time Completed : 15:45 Synopsis: 22MCC0484 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:45 Time Completed : 15:50 Synopsis: 22MCC0485 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:53 Time Completed : 17:06 Synopsis: 22MCC0486 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:07 Time Completed : 17:18 Synopsis: 22MCC0487 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:17 Time Dispatched: 17:19 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:19 Synopsis: 22MCC0488 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 18:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:44 Synopsis: 22MCC0489 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: 20:55 Time Arrived : 20:56 Time Completed : 21:03 Synopsis: 22MCC0490 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 21:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:41 Synopsis: 22MCC0491 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 23:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:02 Synopsis: 22MCC0492 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 02:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:15 Time Completed : 02:15 Synopsis: 22MCC0493 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:12 Time Dispatched: 12:14 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:22 Synopsis: 22MDC0061 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: R Longman, C Thornley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:06 Time Dispatched: 14:23 Time Arrived : Time Completed : Unit: J3 Time Reported: 09:06 Time Dispatched: 09:23 Time Arrived : 10:29 Time Completed : 16:03 Synopsis: Officer transported two adults to the Clark County Detention Center. 22MDC0062 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Rodriguez Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J7 Time Reported: 14:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:53 Time Completed : 19:59 Synopsis: One adult female strip searched for suspected contraband. For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `06:00:00 02/05/22` and `18:00:00 02/06/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***