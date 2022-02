02/06/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 02/04/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220204028 Person On Foot Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:31 Time Completed : 19:35 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched: 19:31 Time Arrived : 19:32 Time Completed : 19:33 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched: 19:31 Time Arrived : 19:31 Time Completed : 19:33 Synopsis: 220204029 Person On Foot Incident Address : E FIRST NORTH St & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:35 Time Completed : 19:37 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:35 Time Completed : 19:37 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:35 Time Completed : 19:40 Synopsis: 220204030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:39 Time Dispatched: 19:40 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:41 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:39 Time Dispatched: 20:02 Time Arrived : 19:40 Time Completed : 19:42 Synopsis: 220204031 Welfare Check Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:42 Time Dispatched: 19:57 Time Arrived : 19:42 Time Completed : 20:02 Synopsis: 220204032 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Pebble Beach Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:15 Time Dispatched: 20:20 Time Arrived : 20:23 Time Completed : 20:30 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:15 Time Dispatched: 20:20 Time Arrived : 20:23 Time Completed : 20:41 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:15 Time Dispatched: 20:20 Time Arrived : 20:23 Time Completed : 20:30 Synopsis: 220204033 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Partridge Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:54 Time Dispatched: 21:00 Time Arrived : 21:05 Time Completed : 21:07 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:54 Time Dispatched: 21:00 Time Arrived : 21:01 Time Completed : 21:07 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:54 Time Dispatched: 21:00 Time Arrived : 21:01 Time Completed : 21:08 Synopsis: 220204034 Civil Matter Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:56 Time Dispatched: 21:07 Time Arrived : 21:12 Time Completed : 21:29 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:56 Time Dispatched: 21:08 Time Arrived : 21:12 Time Completed : 21:22 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:56 Time Dispatched: 21:08 Time Arrived : 21:11 Time Completed : 21:20 Synopsis: 220204035 Welfare Check Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:29 Time Completed : 21:33 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:28 Time Dispatched: 21:28 Time Arrived : 21:29 Time Completed : 21:33 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:28 Time Completed : 21:34 Synopsis: 220204036 Person On Foot Incident Address : S ARROWHEAD Ln & W FIRST SOUTH St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:38 Time Completed : 21:56 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:37 Time Dispatched: 21:40 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:40 Synopsis: 220204037 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:49 Time Completed : 21:52 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:49 Time Completed : 21:55 Synopsis: 220204038 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:02 Time Dispatched: 22:08 Time Arrived : 22:09 Time Completed : 23:06 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:15 Time Completed : 22:27 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:02 Time Dispatched: 22:35 Time Arrived : 22:08 Time Completed : 23:35 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 22:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:08 Time Completed : 22:41 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One adult male was arrested for DUI. 220204039 Citizen Assist Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:22 Time Dispatched: 22:34 Time Arrived : 22:41 Time Completed : 23:13 Synopsis: 220204040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:35 Time Completed : 23:39 Synopsis: 220205001 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:30 Time Dispatched: 01:15 Time Arrived : 00:31 Time Completed : 04:13 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:30 Time Dispatched: 01:46 Time Arrived : 00:30 Time Completed : 00:31 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:30 Time Dispatched: 00:32 Time Arrived : 00:32 Time Completed : 01:35 Synopsis: An officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked in a public park parking lot after park hours. One adult male and one adult female were arrested for possession of stolen property and possession of illegal narcotics. 220205002 Agency Assistance Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:16 Time Dispatched: 02:23 Time Arrived : 02:25 Time Completed : 03:10 Synopsis: 220205003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 05:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:05 Time Completed : 05:06 Synopsis: 22ACO0408 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:51 Time Completed : 06:54 Synopsis: 22ACO0409 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:55 Time Completed : 06:55 Synopsis: 22MCC0471 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 18:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:35 Time Completed : 18:49 Synopsis: 22MCC0472 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Haley Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:42 Time Completed : 19:42 Synopsis: 22MCC0473 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:28 Time Dispatched: 20:33 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:33 Synopsis: 22MCC0474 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 22:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:32 Time Completed : 22:47 Synopsis: 22MCC0475 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 01:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:13 Time Completed : 01:26 Synopsis: 22MCC0476 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 01:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 01:17 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 02/04/22` and `06:00:00 02/05/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***

02/06/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 02/04/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220204007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:10 Time Dispatched: 08:20 Time Arrived : 08:33 Time Completed : 08:42 Synopsis: 220204008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:00 Time Completed : 08:06 Synopsis: 220204009 Juvenile Problem Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 08:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:39 Time Completed : 09:49 Synopsis: 220204010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:54 Time Completed : 08:58 Synopsis: 220204011 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220204012 Agency Assistance Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: R Longman, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched: 09:58 Time Arrived : 10:02 Time Completed : 10:29 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched: 09:58 Time Arrived : 10:05 Time Completed : 10:34 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:00 Time Completed : 10:49 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched: 09:57 Time Arrived : 09:59 Time Completed : 10:50 Unit: RES32 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched: 09:57 Time Arrived : 09:59 Time Completed : 10:50 Synopsis: 220204013 Traffic Problem Incident Address : WORLD CHAMPION Way & HARDY Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:18 Time Completed : 10:24 Synopsis: 220204014 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Catalina Rdg Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:15 Time Dispatched: 10:32 Time Arrived : 10:44 Time Completed : 11:34 Synopsis: 220204015 Found Property Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: 11:12 Time Arrived : 11:18 Time Completed : 12:19 Synopsis: 220204016 Hit & Run Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : A Active Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:53 Time Dispatched: 11:00 Time Arrived : 11:17 Time Completed : 12:58 Synopsis: An officer was dispatched to a hit and run traffic accident. A Report was taken. 220204017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 11:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:36 Time Completed : 13:05 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 11:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:36 Time Completed : 13:04 Synopsis: 220204019 Civil Dispute Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, I McOmie, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6161 Time Reported: 12:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:26 Time Completed : 12:29 Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:17 Time Dispatched: 12:20 Time Arrived : 12:26 Time Completed : 12:39 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:17 Time Dispatched: 12:20 Time Arrived : 12:21 Time Completed : 12:29 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:17 Time Dispatched: 12:21 Time Arrived : 12:25 Time Completed : 12:30 Synopsis: 220204020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:34 Time Completed : 12:43 Synopsis: 220204021 Fraud Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : A Active Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:43 Time Dispatched: 13:46 Time Arrived : 13:52 Time Completed : 17:02 Synopsis: An officer responded to a fraud call. A report was taken. This is an ongoing investigation. 220204022 Welfare Check Incident Address : Aztec Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:08 Time Dispatched: 14:15 Time Arrived : 14:22 Time Completed : 14:28 Synopsis: 220204023 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : lookout rdg & swichback Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:15 Time Completed : 15:25 Synopsis: 220204024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : WHITEY LEE Ln & RIVERSIDE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:34 Time Completed : 15:36 Synopsis: 220204025 Traffic Problem Incident Address : CRIMSON RDG Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:41 Time Completed : 15:47 Synopsis: 220204026 Traffic Problem Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:05 Time Completed : 16:48 Synopsis: 220204028 Person On Foot Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:31 Time Completed : 19:35 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched: 19:31 Time Arrived : 19:32 Time Completed : 19:33 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched: 19:31 Time Arrived : 19:31 Time Completed : 19:33 Synopsis: 220204029 Person On Foot Incident Address : E FIRST NORTH St & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:35 Time Completed : 19:37 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:35 Time Completed : 19:37 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:35 Time Completed : 19:40 Synopsis: 220204030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:39 Time Dispatched: 19:40 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:41 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:39 Time Dispatched: 20:02 Time Arrived : 19:40 Time Completed : 19:42 Synopsis: 220204031 Welfare Check Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:42 Time Dispatched: 19:57 Time Arrived : 19:42 Time Completed : 20:02 Synopsis: 220204032 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Pebble Beach Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:15 Time Dispatched: 20:20 Time Arrived : 20:23 Time Completed : 20:30 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:15 Time Dispatched: 20:20 Time Arrived : 20:23 Time Completed : 20:41 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:15 Time Dispatched: 20:20 Time Arrived : 20:23 Time Completed : 20:30 Synopsis: 220204033 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Partridge Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:54 Time Dispatched: 21:00 Time Arrived : 21:05 Time Completed : 21:07 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:54 Time Dispatched: 21:00 Time Arrived : 21:01 Time Completed : 21:07 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:54 Time Dispatched: 21:00 Time Arrived : 21:01 Time Completed : 21:08 Synopsis: 220204034 Civil Matter Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:56 Time Dispatched: 21:07 Time Arrived : 21:12 Time Completed : 21:29 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:56 Time Dispatched: 21:08 Time Arrived : 21:12 Time Completed : 21:22 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:56 Time Dispatched: 21:08 Time Arrived : 21:11 Time Completed : 21:20 Synopsis: 220204035 Welfare Check Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:29 Time Completed : 21:33 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:28 Time Dispatched: 21:28 Time Arrived : 21:29 Time Completed : 21:33 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:28 Time Completed : 21:34 Synopsis: 220204036 Person On Foot Incident Address : S ARROWHEAD Ln & W FIRST SOUTH St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:38 Time Completed : 21:56 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:37 Time Dispatched: 21:40 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:40 Synopsis: 220204037 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:49 Time Completed : 21:52 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:49 Time Completed : 21:55 Synopsis: 220204038 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:02 Time Dispatched: 22:08 Time Arrived : 22:09 Time Completed : 23:06 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:15 Time Completed : 22:27 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:02 Time Dispatched: 22:35 Time Arrived : 22:08 Time Completed : 23:35 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 22:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:08 Time Completed : 22:41 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One adult male was arrested for DUI. 220204039 Citizen Assist Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:22 Time Dispatched: 22:34 Time Arrived : 22:41 Time Completed : 23:13 Synopsis: 220204040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:35 Time Completed : 23:39 Synopsis: 220205001 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:30 Time Dispatched: 01:15 Time Arrived : 00:31 Time Completed : 04:13 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:30 Time Dispatched: 01:46 Time Arrived : 00:30 Time Completed : 00:31 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:30 Time Dispatched: 00:32 Time Arrived : 00:32 Time Completed : 01:35 Synopsis: An officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked in a public park parking lot after park hours. One adult male and one adult female were arrested for possession of stolen property and possession of illegal narcotics. 220205002 Agency Assistance Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:16 Time Dispatched: 02:23 Time Arrived : 02:25 Time Completed : 03:10 Synopsis: 220205003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 05:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:05 Time Completed : 05:06 Synopsis: 220205004 Traffic Problem Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & HARDY Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:39 Time Completed : 08:46 Synopsis: 220205005 Citizen Assist Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & HARDY Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:45 Time Completed : 09:46 Synopsis: 220205006 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:11 Time Completed : 10:27 Synopsis: 220205007 Traffic Problem Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & KITTY HAWK Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:23 Time Completed : 10:24 Synopsis: 220205008 Fraud Incident Address : Summit Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : A Active Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:36 Time Dispatched: 10:40 Time Arrived : 10:40 Time Completed : 11:46 Synopsis: An officer responded to a fraud call and a report was taken. 220205009 Controlled Substance Problem Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & PALM Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia, C3, A Castaneda Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:04 Time Dispatched: 14:37 Time Arrived : 11:18 Time Completed : 14:47 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 11:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:22 Time Completed : 12:22 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One female received citations for traffic and alcohol violations and one female was arrested for drug related charges. 220205010 K9 Search Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & PALM Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 11:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:19 Time Completed : 14:31 Synopsis: 220205011 Traffic Stop Incident Address : MESA Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:23 Time Dispatched: 12:30 Time Arrived : 12:33 Time Completed : 12:48 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:23 Time Dispatched: 12:42 Time Arrived : 12:46 Time Completed : 12:59 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:29 Time Completed : 12:59 Synopsis: 220205012 Driving Under the Influence Incident Address : PULSIPHER Ln & SMOKEY Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:54 Time Dispatched: 13:57 Time Arrived : 14:03 Time Completed : 14:24 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:54 Time Dispatched: 14:02 Time Arrived : 14:02 Time Completed : 15:26 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:54 Time Dispatched: 13:57 Time Arrived : 14:04 Time Completed : 14:55 Synopsis: An officer responded to a report of a suspicious person. One female was arrested for Driving Under the Influence. 220205013 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: R Longman, C Thornley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:06 Time Dispatched: 14:23 Time Arrived : Time Completed : Unit: J3 Time Reported: 09:06 Time Dispatched: 09:23 Time Arrived : 10:29 Time Completed : 16:03 Synopsis: 220205014 Traffic Problem Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd & E OLD MILL Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:24 Time Completed : 14:27 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:21 Time Dispatched: 15:45 Time Arrived : 15:26 Time Completed : 16:14 Synopsis: Officers found a vehicle part in the roadway. The item was stored in safe keeping until the owner can claim the property. 220205015 Traffic Stop Incident Address : WHITTWER Trl & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 15:27 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 14:56 Time Dispatched: 15:10 Time Arrived : 15:11 Time Completed : 15:26 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 14:56 Time Dispatched: 15:10 Time Arrived : 15:11 Time Completed : 15:26 Synopsis: 220205016 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : CYRUS MCCORMICK Ct & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:26 Time Completed : 15:37 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:26 Time Completed : 15:49 Synopsis: 220205017 K9 Search Incident Address : CYRUS MCCORMICK Ct & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 15:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:37 Time Completed : 15:49 Synopsis: 220205018 Alarm Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: 15:57 Time Arrived : 15:58 Time Completed : 16:17 Synopsis: 220205019 Reckless Driver Incident Address : Grayce Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:08 Time Dispatched: 16:29 Time Arrived : 16:37 Time Completed : 16:43 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:08 Time Dispatched: 16:19 Time Arrived : 16:23 Time Completed : 16:24 Synopsis: 220205020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:18 Time Completed : 16:19 Synopsis: 22ACO0393 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:55 Time Completed : 06:56 Synopsis: 22ACO0394 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 06:56 Synopsis: 22ACO0395 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:57 Time Completed : 06:58 Synopsis: 22ACO0396 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:58 Time Completed : 06:59 Synopsis: 22ACO0397 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Riverside RD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:21 Time Completed : 08:23 Synopsis: 22ACO0398 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:50 Time Completed : 09:13 Synopsis: 22ACO0399 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:58 Time Completed : 09:59 Synopsis: 22ACO0400 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:05 Time Completed : 10:06 Synopsis: 22ACO0401 Animal Foster Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:45 Time Completed : 10:47 Synopsis: 22ACO0402 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:07 Time Completed : 13:11 Synopsis: 22ACO0403 Animal Licensing Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:31 Time Completed : 13:34 Synopsis: 22ACO0404 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:56 Time Completed : 13:58 Synopsis: 22ACO0405 Animal complaint Incident Address : S Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade, A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched: 14:28 Time Arrived : 14:28 Time Completed : 14:30 Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:28 Synopsis: 22ACO0406 Vet appt pick up Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:43 Time Completed : 14:44 Synopsis: 22ACO0407 Vet appt pick up Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:13 Time Completed : 15:21 Synopsis: 22ACO0408 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:51 Time Completed : 06:54 Synopsis: 22ACO0409 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:55 Time Completed : 06:55 Synopsis: 22ACO0410 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:55 Time Completed : 06:55 Synopsis: 22ACO0411 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:55 Time Completed : 06:56 Synopsis: 22ACO0412 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : A Active Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 06:56 Synopsis: 22ACO0413 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 06:57 Synopsis: 22ACO0414 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:57 Time Completed : 06:57 Synopsis: 22ACO0415 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Vista Del Ciudad Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: 08:37 Time Arrived : 08:42 Time Completed : 08:45 Synopsis: 22ACO0416 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:36 Time Completed : 10:38 Synopsis: 22ACO0417 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:58 Time Completed : 14:59 Synopsis: 22ACO0418 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:00 Time Completed : 15:00 Synopsis: 22MCC0468 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 07:35 Time Dispatched: 07:38 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:39 Synopsis: 22MCC0469 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 12:46 Time Dispatched: 12:48 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:48 Synopsis: 22MCC0470 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:13 Time Dispatched: 13:15 Time Arrived : 13:16 Time Completed : 13:16 Synopsis: 22MCC0471 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 18:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:35 Time Completed : 18:49 Synopsis: 22MCC0472 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Haley Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 19:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:42 Time Completed : 19:42 Synopsis: 22MCC0473 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:28 Time Dispatched: 20:33 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:33 Synopsis: 22MCC0474 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 22:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:32 Time Completed : 22:47 Synopsis: 22MCC0475 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 01:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:13 Time Completed : 01:26 Synopsis: 22MCC0476 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 01:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 01:17 Synopsis: 22MCC0477 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:13 Time Completed : 12:35 Synopsis: 22MCC0478 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 14:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:30 Time Completed : 14:50 Synopsis: 22MCC0479 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 15:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:35 Time Completed : 15:36 Synopsis: 22MCC0480 K9 Search Incident Address : CYRUS MCCORMICK Ct & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 15:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:37 Time Completed : 15:49 Synopsis: 22MCC0481 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:39 Time Completed : 15:40 Synopsis: 22MCC0482 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 15:38 Time Dispatched: 15:40 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:40 Synopsis: 22MCC0483 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:40 Time Completed : 15:45 Synopsis: 22MCC0484 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:45 Time Completed : 15:50 Synopsis: 22MCC0485 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:53 Time Completed : 17:06 Synopsis: 22MCC0486 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:07 Time Completed : 17:18 Synopsis: 22MCC0487 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:17 Time Dispatched: 17:19 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:19 Synopsis: 22MDC0060 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: C Thornley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J3 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched: 09:27 Time Arrived : 10:33 Time Completed : 14:40 Synopsis: Officer transported two adults to Clark County Detention Center. 22MDC0061 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: R Longman, C Thornley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:06 Time Dispatched: 14:23 Time Arrived : Time Completed : Unit: J3 Time Reported: 09:06 Time Dispatched: 09:23 Time Arrived : 10:29 Time Completed : 16:03 Synopsis: Officer transported two adults to the Clark County Detention Center. For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `06:00:00 02/04/22` and `18:00:00 02/05/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***