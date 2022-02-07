AL’S SPIN CLASS

Al Litman’s Spinning Class is held at the Jimmie Hughes Campus spin room every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:45 am. Each class is 45 minutes of cycling with warms ups and cool downs. If you are looking to lose weight, get in the best cardio shape of your life without stress on your joints, this is the class for you.

Individuals will burn calories, increase their heart rate and enjoy a fun challenging hour of fitness. Challenge your body and take your mind for a ride. Classes are at the Jimmie Hughes Campus Suite # 10, 150 N. Yucca St. Classes are ongoing, get registered!!!

Al is a Master instructor and will guide participants through their ride, describing hills, simulating the terrain, ride, jump and sprint and teach all the basics, developing beginners to new levels and the terminology they probably thought weren’t possible. Individualized attention is given throughout each class to make your “ride” a worthwhile experience.

The only requirement for spinning is having a towel, plenty of water, comfortable light workout clothing, and tennis shoes. Spinning is for everyone! Think you are too old? Our average age is 64, both men and women.

For more information about the City of Mesquite and other programs please download the app, it’s available for iOS or Android devices at http://tour.mesquitenv.gov/. Download it today and discover more of Mesquite!

For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732. Register for youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov for more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.