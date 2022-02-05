Every year an individual stands out who has devoted their time and energy to their community. The City of Mesquite will recognize one individual who has contributed most significantly to the community.

If you know a special individual, please nominate that person for the Distinguished Citizen Award. The deadline for filing a nomination with the City Manager’s Office is 12:00 PM on Thursday February 10th, 2022. The award will be presented at the City Council Meeting on Tuesday February 22nd, 2021 at 5:00 PM.