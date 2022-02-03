Virgin Valley High Sports
- 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM
- 5:00 PM – 10:00 PMYouth Power Tumbling Competitionin VVHS New GymRequested by Mesq. Rec. Nick Montoya 12/28/21
- 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM
- All DayYouth Power Tumbling Competitionin VVHS New GymRequested by Mesq. Rec. Nick Montoya 12/28/21
______________________________________________________
Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge & Rising Star Sports Ranch
FRIDAY, FEB. 4
Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge: Check-in and dinner, Rising Star Sports Ranch. Participants for the event will check in at the hotel in advance of the hike. For more information, visit www.trailblazesnv.org.
SATURDAY, FEB. 5
Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge: Valley of Fire Backcountry. Participants will hike 25 miles in a single day to raise money for the Make A Wish Foundation. For more information, visit www.trailblazesnv.org.
SUNDAY, FEB. 6
Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge: Victory Breakfast, Rising Star Sports Ranch. Participants for the event will have a final breakfast, capping the three-day fund-raising event. For more information, visit www.trailblazesnv.org.
_________________________________________________________________________________________
Skydome Lounge @ CasaBlanca Resort
Gregg Peterson Band
Mesquite & Vegas’ favorite variety and dance band, Gregg Peterson Band! Click here for Gregg Peterson’s Facebook page.
Free Admission – Must be 21 or older
*Band start times may be delayed due to sports or special event broadcasts.
_________________________________________________________________________________________
Mesquite Library
FRIDAY, FEB. 4
Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.
Open Play Activities: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Open play for children. Call 702-507-4080.
SATURDAY, FEB. 5
Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie Eyes of Tammy Faye at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.
Cricut Club: 3-4 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Learn the basics or get new ideas for projects. Call 702-507-4080.
Teen Scene “Studio Ghibili” Anime Movie Fest: 1-2 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. The Anime Movie Fest showcases a different Studio Ghibli movie every other Saturday. Info: 702-507-4080.
SUNDAY, FEB. 6
Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie Eyes of Tammy Faye at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.