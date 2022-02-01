Mesquite Gaming to Host Job Fair on February 2, 2022

Mesquite Gaming, owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, invites all aspiring applicants to its February job fair in the Virgin River Event Tent this Wednesday, February 2nd. Job seekers will be interviewed on the spot between the hours of 10am-4pm.

Currently, Mesquite Gaming is hiring numerous divisions throughout the two properties and is actively looking to fulfill multiple positions in areas such as spa, beauty salon, food and beverage, housekeeping, casino facilities, surveillance and many more. Department heads will be ready for interviewees and will be performing on-site interviews.

Mesquite Gaming offers competitive wages, Advancement Training, a 401K, health insurance, paid time off and a FREE meal every shift. Additionally, Mesquite Gaming is offering free dealer training for individuals who apply to be a table games dealers and whose applications are accepted.

All job offers are contingent upon successful completion of pre-employment background check, drug screening and new hire processing. Mesquite Gaming is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

COVID-19 Safety Precautions. Face coverings are required in the state of Nevada.

Asistencia en español disponible.

For additional information visit mesquitegaming.com/careers

