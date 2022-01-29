Nevada State Treasurer’s Office Celebrates National

Unclaimed Property Day by Encouraging Nevadans

to Search for Unclaimed Property

National Unclaimed Property Day is on February 1

In celebration of National Unclaimed Property Day, Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine and his team are encouraging all Nevadans to search for and claim their unclaimed property.

“The state of Nevada is currently holding over $950 million in unclaimed property. Since I took office, we have returned over $128 million in unclaimed property back to Nevadans,” said Treasurer Zach Conine. “Our team works diligently every day to reunite Nevadans with their unclaimed property. We encourage everyone to visit our website to see if we’re holding onto any unclaimed property which is owed to them.”

Unclaimed property is any financial asset with no activity by its owner for a certain period of time, generally three years. This includes: bank accounts, un-cashed payroll checks, insurance checks, traveler’s checks, utility deposits, gift certificates, stocks, bonds, mutual funds, dividends, insurance policy benefits, or claim payments, safe deposit box contents, oil and gas royalties, court deposits, and much more.

Nevada’s Unclaimed Property Program works with businesses who are holding funds owed to others to identify these funds and remit them to the State. Businesses are required to report to the Program every year, regardless of whether they have unclaimed property or not. Once the State has received the funds, the Program works directly with Nevadans to return their missing money. When the Program receives unclaimed property, it is held in perpetuity by the State until its rightful owner can be found.

The Unclaimed Property Program also works on special projects and initiatives throughout the year. For instance, in 2019, the Office worked to find and return unclaimed property to Nevada’s non-profit organizations. Similarly, in 2020 and 2021, the Program identified and returned over $2.3MM in lost property to Nevada’s unemployment insurance claimants.

Nevadans are encouraged to search their name, a maiden name, or the name of their business or non-profit. The search is free and can be accessed on: www.claimitnevada.org.

For more information on Unclaimed Property Division, visit: www.nevadatreasurer.gov.