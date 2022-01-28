Virgin Valley High School

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival

This annual festival showcases hot air balloon launches each morning. Also, join us in the evening for the night glow and live entertainment in the Skydome Lounge.

MESQUITE HOT AIR BALLOON FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, JANUARY 28, 2022

*7:30 A.M MORNING LAUNCH – Free Admission, All Ages Oasis Resort Parking Lot (Across from CasaBlanca Resort and Casino)

*6:00- 7:00 P. M- NIGHT GLOW- CANDLESTICK SHOW-Free Admission, All Ages (CasaBlanca Resort and Casino- Southwest parking lot under resort video marquee sign)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 29, 2022

*7:30 A.M MORNING LAUNCH – Free Admission, All ages- Oasis Resort Parking Lot (Across from CasaBlanca Resort and Casino)

Champagne Tasting in Skydome lounge, free admission, 21+ only 4:00 P.M. – 6:00 PM

*6:00- 7:00 P. M- NIGHT GLOW- CANDLESTICK SHOW-Free Admission, All Ages (CasaBlanca Resort and Casino- Southwest parking lot under resort video marquee sign)

*Balloon Launch time is approximate and dependent on weather conditions

SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022

*7:30 A.M MORNING LAUNCH – Free Admission, All Ages- Oasis Resort Parking Lot (Across from CasaBlanca Resort and Casino)

*Balloon Launch time is approximate and dependent on weather conditions

________________________________________________________________________________________

FRIDAY, JAN. 28

The only ACBL-Sanctioned Duplicate Bridge game in Mesquite is held on Fridays at 11 am at the First Baptist Church. For more information, contact director Earl Peterson at 702-755-1509. Monday games will be added soon.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Mesquite Library

FRIDAY, JAN. 28

Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

D.I.Y. Craft for Adults: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join us for a fun experience with a different craft each month. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, JAN. 29

Kids’ Movie Matinee: 1-3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come for a movie matinee at the library All kids movies are rated G or PG. For children ages 0-17 and their caregivers. Adults must be accompanied by a child. Call 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, JAN. 30

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.