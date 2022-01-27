FRIDAY, JAN. 28

Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

D.I.Y. Craft for Adults: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join us for a fun experience with a different craft each month. Call 702-507-4080.

The only ACBL-Sanctioned Duplicate Bridge game in Mesquite is held on Fridays at 11 am at the First Baptist Church. For more information, contact director Earl Peterson at 702-755-1509. Monday games will be added soon.

Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival. The Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival’s morning launches take place at 7:30 a.m. at the Oasis parking lot and the Night Glow – Candlestick Show will launch from the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino – Southwest parking lot under the resort video marquiee sign.

SATURDAY, JAN. 29

Kids’ Movie Matinee: 1-3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come for a movie matinee at the library All kids movies are rated G or PG. For children ages 0-17 and their caregivers. Adults must be accompanied by a child. Call 702-507-4080.

Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival. The Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival’s morning launches take place at 7:30 a.m. at the Oasis parking lot and the Night Glow – Candlestick Show will launch from the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino – Southwest parking lot under the resort video marquiee sign.

SUNDAY, JAN. 30

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival. The Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival’s morning launches take place at 7:30 a.m. at the Oasis parking lot and the Night Glow – Candlestick Show will launch from the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino – Southwest parking lot under the resort video marquiee sign.