Blood Drive at the Mesquite Recreation Center Thursday Jan 27th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

All blood banks nation wide have gone on a national appeal requesting the help and support of the community due to the national shortage we are facing. The levels are at a record breaking lows leaving us in an emergency status and needing the help and support of all donors. Click on the link to schedule your appointment to give blood at https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa and search for available times with Blood Drive Code: L1V34 or call Vitalant at 877-258-4825 for assistance.