By Abbey Snow

Mesquite Motor Mania 2022 Photos & Winners

The 14 annual Mesquite Motor Mania car show was held January 14 – 16,2022. The event was open for all makes and models that were on display at the ‘Show & Shine’ Areas at the CasaBlanca Parking Lot, Oasis Parking Lot, Virgin River Parking Lot, and Eureka Casino Resort Parking Lot. For three days, various events were held including an open header cruise, roaring engine competition, burnout competitions, and slow drags.

Cars on display at the Oasis Parking Lot ( Photo Credit: Chuck Hanson)

Cars on display at the Oasis Parking Lot ( Photo Credit: Chuck Hanson)

Mesquite Motor Mania burnout competition. ( Photo Credit: Chuck Hanson)

“You can actually buy tires that produce colored smoke,” local resident, Chuck Hanson said.

The following were the winners of Mesquite Motor Mania 2022:

( Photo Credit: Mesquite Gaming)

Best In Show

Mike Swanson

1961 Chevy Convertible

Yorba Linda, CA

( Photo Credit: Mesquite Gaming)

Mike Swanson’s’ 1961 Chevy Convertible ( Photo Credit: Chuck Hanson)

Mike Swanson’s’ 1961 Chevy Convertible ( Photo Credit: Chuck Hanson)

Participant’s Pick $2000

Lamar “Red” Powell

1955 Ford Pick Up

Scenic, AZ

( Photo Credit: Mesquite Gaming)

People’s Choice $1,000

Gary Wales

1921 LaBestioni

Woodlawn Hills, CA

( Photo Credit: Mesquite Gaming)

Gary Wales’ 1921 Fiat LaBestioni ( Photo Credit: Chuck Hanson)

Gary Wales’ 1921 Fiat LaBestioni ( Photo Credit: Chuck Hansen)

“A lot of the vehicles at the show were Mom or Dad’s cars that were bought new decades ago and then restored in their memory,” local resident, Chuck Hanson said.

A DADS 57, a 1957 Ford F-100 ( Photo Credit: Chuck Hanson)

A 1953 Hudson Jet ( Photo Credit: Chuck Hanson)

A message about the history of a 1953 Hudson Jet ( Hattie G.) was displayed on the windshield of the car. ( Photo Credit: Chuck Hanson)

A restored 1959 Shasta “canned ham” trailer. ( Photo Credit: Chuck Hanson)

( Photo Credit: Chuck Hanson)

( Photo Credit: Chuck Hanson)

A 1963 Ford Thunderbird ( Photo Credit: Chuck Hanson)

A 1939 Chevy ( Photo Credit: Chuck Hanson)

A row of old work trucks ( Photo Credit: Chuck Hanson)

Chuck Hanson’s dog, Barklee, stands in front of his favorite car. ( Photo Credit: Chuck Hanson)

Mesquite Gaming, CasaBlanca Resort and Virgin River Resort were the sponsors of the 2022 Mesquite Motor Mania.