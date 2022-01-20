(StatePoint)

Visible light (VL) is the light we can see, and excessive amounts of exposure can contribute to the production of free radicals, which may have negative, aging effects on the skin. VL comes in many forms, from sunlight to the light emitted from digital screens like cellphones and laptops. That’s why experts advise taking steps to protect your skin year round.

“Free radical damage is an invisible stressor that can be produced from sources like pollution, UV rays and even digital devices,” says New York City-based dermatologist, Dr. Rachel Nazarian, MD. “Over time free radical damage can degrade your collagen and cause aging of the skin, and in some cases, it can even lead to skin cancer.”

Dr. Nazarian recommends taking the following steps to protect your skin:

• Wear SPF: Apply a topical SPF sunscreen every day and remember, incidental sun exposure through windows, open and closed, also counts, so think beyond outdoor skin exposure.

• Protect your lips and eyes: A lip balm containing SPF will work double duty, protecting your lips from chapping in the face of winds and cooler temperatures, while also offering protection from UV rays. Be sure to also protect your eyes with UV-blocking sunglasses.

• Limit screen time: There are numerous wellness benefits associated with limiting screen time each day, and now, you can add protecting your skin to the list.

• Double down: Collaborative research published by the “Journal of Drugs in Dermatology” in 2019 by doctors at Wayne State University and Beaumont Hospital in Michigan, as well as Srinagarind Hospital in Thailand, suggests that when Polypodium leucotomos extract (PLE) is used as an antioxidant, it provides a secondary line of defense to protect against the effects of VL. Heliocare Daily Use Antioxidant Formula is a natural dietary supplement that has antioxidant properties due to Fernblock PLE Technology, an antioxidant naturally derived from the extract PLE. Clinically proven and dermatologist recommended, the PLE in Heliocare helps to combat the negative effects of free radicals, including those that arise due to the exposure of VL. For more information, visit heliocare.com.

During cooler months often spent inside, many people let their guard down when it comes to skin protection. Be sure your wellness routine includes steps to keep skin protected and healthy-looking from the inside out.