14 FRI
15 SAT
Mesquite Motor Mania-  Jan 14 – 16,2022

8:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. CasaBlanca Parking Lot, Eureka Casino Resort Parking Lot, Oasis Parking Lot, Virgin River Parking Lot, Free to public. For more information on the event please visit http://casablancaresort.com/entertainment/mesquite-motor-mania

 

 

Skydome Lounge at CasaBlanca

American Thunder

Fri Jan 14th 8:00pm – 1:30am
Sat Jan 15th 8:00pm – 1:30am
Sun Jan 16th 8:30pm – 1:30am
Skydome Lounge950 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027, USA map 

AT Sep 2020

American Thunder

American Thunder performing all styles of music and genre’s including classic and contemporary rock, contemporary and traditional country, dance/R&B hits and oldies favorites plus many more exciting songs. Band consists of Las Vegas’s top musicians. 100% live with no backing tracks or overdubs.

Click Here to see video of band!

Free Admission – Must be 21 or older

*Band start times may be delayed due to sports or special event broadcasts.

FRIDAY, JAN. 14

The only ACBL-Sanctioned Duplicate Bridge game in Mesquite is held on Fridays at 11 am at the First Baptist Church. For more information, contact director Earl Peterson at 702-755-1509. Monday games will be added soon.

Mesquite Library

FRIDAY, JAN. 14

Story time for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Cardmaking for Adults: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Exercise your creativity by making two unique greeting cards. We will offer different designs each month. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, JAN. 15

Family Craft: 11 a.m. – noon, Mesquite Library, 160 W. First North St. Join for an artful craft or project that incorporates dexterity, imagination and fun. Call 702-507-4080.

Teen Scene “Studio Ghibili” Anime Movie Fest: 1-3 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St.  The Anime Movie Fest showcases a different Studio Ghibli movie every other Saturday. Info: 702-507-4080.

Youth 3D Design & Print Club: 4-5 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come learn more about 3D printing. Get creative and design cool things. Info: 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, JAN. 16

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

 