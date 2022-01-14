American Thunder

American Thunder performing all styles of music and genre’s including classic and contemporary rock, contemporary and traditional country, dance/R&B hits and oldies favorites plus many more exciting songs. Band consists of Las Vegas’s top musicians. 100% live with no backing tracks or overdubs.

Click Here to see video of band!

Free Admission – Must be 21 or older

*Band start times may be delayed due to sports or special event broadcasts.

FRIDAY, JAN. 14

The only ACBL-Sanctioned Duplicate Bridge game in Mesquite is held on Fridays at 11 am at the First Baptist Church. For more information, contact director Earl Peterson at 702-755-1509. Monday games will be added soon.