Mesquite Monthly

On Dec. 15, the Mesquite golf community came out for one of the most highly anticipated events of the year: Golf Fore Kids.

The event took place over four courses — Falcon Ridge, The Palms, Conestoga and The Palmer — with a sold-out field of 564 golfers. The cost was the donation of a toy worth a minimum of $50.

Besides the golf, the event featured a raffle, hole sponsors and other events that also raised $6,691 that was donated to the Salvation Army.

The donated toys were donated to underprivileged youths in Mesquite, Moapa Valley and Scenic/Beaver Dam by the Salvation Army and the Mesquite police and fire departments.

“This event is supported by the community and it’s a humbling experience for me to be involved in this,” said Karen Fielding, one of the tournament organizers. “This event wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community.”

The 2021 event was the 17th year of Golf Fore Kids in Mesquite. Through the years, the event has raised more than $725,000 in cash and toys.