High school sports and all after-school activities at Virgin Valley High will be paused as the Clark County School District has adjusted it’s calendar due to COVID-19 concerns.

The district sent out a memo on Tuesday regarding the pause, stating that all athletics, before and after school activities, Safekey, field trips, athletic practices and athletic travel are cancelled from Friday, Jan. 14, to Tuesday, Jan. 18.

“Due to the extreme staffing shortages based on the high number of positive COVID-19 cases, the District is adjusting the 2021-2022 District calendar to provide a five-day pause in alignment with the COVID-19 Quarantine and Isolation Guidance,” the memo states. “This five-day pause will promote a safe, healthy learning environment in our schools to ‘Stop the Spread’ in order to continue face-to-face instruction.”

Besides the pause in athletics and extracurricular activities, the school will be closed to students on Friday, Ja. 14, with a staff development day scheduled instead.

School was already scheduled to be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King Day, but students will be off as well on Tuesday, Jan. 18, and will come back into the classroom on Wednesday, Jan. 19.