01/10/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 01/08/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220108022 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Gleave, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:15 Time Dispatched: 18:40 Time Arrived : Time Completed : Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:45 Time Completed : 19:03 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:15 Time Dispatched: 18:31 Time Arrived : 18:41 Time Completed : 20:26 Synopsis: An officer responded to a property damage accident. One female was cited for the observed offense. 220108023 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:59 Time Completed : 19:02 Synopsis: 220108024 Noise Disturbance Incident Address : S Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:05 Time Dispatched: 19:09 Time Arrived : 19:12 Time Completed : 19:18 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:05 Time Dispatched: 19:09 Time Arrived : 19:11 Time Completed : 19:21 Synopsis: 220108025 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:38 Time Completed : 19:39 Synopsis: 220108026 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Pheasant Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney Disposition : A Active Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:39 Time Dispatched: 19:43 Time Arrived : 19:47 Time Completed : 20:03 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:39 Time Dispatched: 19:43 Time Arrived : 19:45 Time Completed : 20:17 Synopsis: Police responded to a residence to a possible fraud. Information was gathered and a report was completed. 220108027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:15 Time Completed : 20:18 Synopsis: 220108028 Welfare Check Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Gleave, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:40 Time Dispatched: 20:51 Time Arrived : 20:55 Time Completed : 21:02 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:40 Time Dispatched: 20:51 Time Arrived : 20:55 Time Completed : 21:02 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:40 Time Dispatched: 20:51 Time Arrived : 20:56 Time Completed : 21:05 Synopsis: 220108029 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:08 Time Completed : 21:23 Synopsis: 220108030 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:11 Time Completed : 21:15 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:11 Time Dispatched: 21:12 Time Arrived : 21:13 Time Completed : 21:13 Synopsis: 220108031 Welfare Check Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:37 Time Completed : 21:39 Synopsis: 220108032 Traffic Problem Incident Address : S HAFEN Ln & E MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:58 Time Completed : 21:59 Synopsis: 220108033 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Gleave, J Cheney Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:03 Time Dispatched: 01:52 Time Arrived : 22:03 Time Completed : 23:04 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:03 Time Dispatched: 22:06 Time Arrived : 22:13 Time Completed : 23:21 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:03 Time Dispatched: 22:06 Time Arrived : 22:08 Time Completed : 22:52 Synopsis: An officer observed a suspicious person in a storage facility. One adult male was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. 220108035 Noise Disturbance Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:32 Time Dispatched: 01:22 Time Arrived : 01:22 Time Completed : 01:23 Synopsis: 220109001 Civil Matter Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:47 Time Completed : 02:58 Synopsis: 220109002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 03:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:18 Time Completed : 03:20 Synopsis: 220109003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:16 Time Completed : 04:18 Synopsis: 22ACO0081 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:43 Time Completed : 06:28 Synopsis: 22ACO0082 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:51 Time Completed : 06:29 Synopsis: 22MCC0106 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 22:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:54 Time Completed : 22:54 Synopsis: 22MCC0107 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 23:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:04 Time Completed : 23:13 Synopsis: 22MDC0013 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J5 Time Reported: 18:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:59 Time Completed : 19:10 Synopsis: An officer located an unsecured point of entry at a government building, the gate was secured. 01/10/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 01/08/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220108012 Court Order Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 07:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:05 Time Completed : 08:27 Synopsis: i 220108013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:47 Time Dispatched: 12:01 Time Arrived : 11:47 Time Completed : 11:51 Synopsis: 220108014 Recovered Stolen Property Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:49 Time Dispatched: 11:51 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:58 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:49 Time Dispatched: 12:30 Time Arrived : 12:30 Time Completed : 12:58 Synopsis: Officers took a report of a recovered stolen license plate. 220108015 Found Property Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: I McOmie Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 12:42 Time Dispatched: 12:45 Time Arrived : 12:48 Time Completed : 16:20 Synopsis: 220108016 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:28 Time Completed : 13:29 Synopsis: 220108017 Theft Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : A Active Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:15 Time Dispatched: 14:36 Time Arrived : 14:36 Time Completed : 17:26 Synopsis: An office responded to a petit larceny call and a report was taken. Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:16 Time Completed : 04:18 Synopsis: 220109004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:05 Time Completed : 06:08 Synopsis: 220109005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:42 Time Completed : 07:45 Synopsis: 220109006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:44 Time Completed : 07:45 Synopsis: 220109007 Traffic Stop Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & PARKVIEW Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:33 Time Dispatched: 09:37 Time Arrived : 09:37 Time Completed : 09:40 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:37 Time Completed : 09:48 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:37 Time Completed : 09:49 Synopsis: 220109008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:41 Time Completed : 09:42 Synopsis: 220109009 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:58 Time Completed : 10:45 Synopsis: 220109010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:12 Time Completed : 10:13 Synopsis: 220109011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : MESA BLVD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:17 Time Completed : 10:18 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:18 Time Completed : 10:22 Synopsis: 220109012 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:18 Time Completed : 10:19 Synopsis: 220109013 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 11:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:46 Time Completed : 11:49 Synopsis: 220109014 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:57 Time Completed : 12:09 Synopsis: 220109015 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:03 Time Dispatched: 12:03 Time Arrived : 12:03 Time Completed : 12:04 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:03 Time Completed : 12:27 Synopsis: 220109016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:43 Time Dispatched: 12:52 Time Arrived : 12:43 Time Completed : 12:52 Synopsis: 220109017 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Longman, R Hughes Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:53 Time Completed : 13:12 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:56 Time Completed : 13:22 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 12:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:48 Time Completed : 12:52 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:52 Time Completed : 13:23 Synopsis: A detective conducted a traffic stop. The female driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. 220109018 Person On Foot Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:51 Time Completed : 12:53 Synopsis: 220109019 K9 Search Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P2 Time Reported: 12:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:00 Time Completed : 13:32 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 12:52 Time Dispatched: 13:23 Time Arrived : 12:52 Time Completed : 14:45 Synopsis: 220109020 Traffic Stop Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P2 Time Reported: 14:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:46 Time Completed : 15:22 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 14:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:45 Time Completed : 15:21 Synopsis: 220109021 Traffic Stop Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes, D Alejos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: P2 Time Reported: 16:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:21 Time Completed : 17:36 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 16:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:21 Time Completed : 17:30 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:21 Time Completed : 16:52 Synopsis: A detective conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation. The female driver was arrested for a traffic related offense. 220109022 Welfare Check Incident Address : Second South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Longman, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:54 Time Dispatched: 17:01 Time Arrived : 17:02 Time Completed : 17:18 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:54 Time Dispatched: 17:01 Time Arrived : 17:07 Time Completed : 17:26 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:54 Time Dispatched: 17:01 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:14 Synopsis: 220109023 Traffic Stop Incident Address : MESA Blvd & EL DORADO Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 17:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:14 Time Completed : 17:19 Synopsis: 22ACO0071 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:42 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 22ACO0072 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:43 Time Completed : 06:44 Synopsis: 22ACO0073 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:46 Time Completed : 06:47 Synopsis: 22ACO0074 Animal Foster Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 09:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:29 Time Completed : 09:31 Synopsis: 22ACO0075 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : A Active Unit: H4 Time Reported: 12:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:04 Time Completed : 12:05 Synopsis: OS Gary Whittle 445 Cliff Rose AVe Mesquite NV 89027 801 450 2602 1 Shephered Pit Mix Tan male 6 yrs old 22ACO0076 Animal Foster Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 12:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:06 Time Completed : 12:07 Synopsis: 22ACO0077 Animal Foster Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 12:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:09 Time Completed : 12:11 Synopsis: 22ACO0078 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:25 Time Completed : 13:27 Synopsis: 22ACO0079 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : A Active Unit: H2 Time Reported: 13:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:28 Time Completed : 13:29 Synopsis: 22ACO0080 Animal complaint Incident Address : Manchester Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:39 Time Completed : 14:41 Synopsis: 22ACO0081 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:43 Time Completed : 06:28 Synopsis: 22ACO0082 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:51 Time Completed : 06:29 Synopsis: 22ACO0083 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:29 Time Completed : 06:40 Synopsis: 22ACO0084 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:29 Time Completed : 06:30 Synopsis: 22ACO0085 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 10:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:25 Time Completed : 10:27 Synopsis: 22MCC0102 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:10 Time Completed : 10:10 Synopsis: 22MCC0103 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : MESQUITE HEIGHTS Rd & TURTLEBACK Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 10:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:36 Time Completed : 10:36 Synopsis: 22MCC0104 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 12:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:30 Time Completed : 12:30 Synopsis: 22MCC0105 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 14:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:43 Time Completed : 14:52 Synopsis: 22MCC0106 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 22:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:54 Time Completed : 22:54 Synopsis: 22MCC0107 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 23:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:04 Time Completed : 23:13 Synopsis: 22MCC0108 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:13 Time Completed : 10:13 Synopsis: 22MCC0109 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:13 Time Completed : 10:25 Synopsis: 22MCC0110 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:55 Time Completed : 11:02 Synopsis: 22MCC0111 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 11:04 Time Dispatched: 11:07 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:07 Synopsis: 22MCC0112 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:33 Time Completed : 12:58 Synopsis: 22MCC0113 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 14:06 Synopsis: 22MCC0114 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 14:40 Time Dispatched: 14:44 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:44 Synopsis: 22MCC0115 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:30 Time Completed : 16:42 Synopsis: 22MDC0013 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J5 Time Reported: 18:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:59 Time Completed : 19:10 Synopsis: An officer located an unsecured point of entry at a government building, the gate was secured. 