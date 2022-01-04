WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

Preschool Storytime: 10-11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join for stories, songs and activities that build early literacy. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Teen Scene “Paint Your Pride: Crafternoon: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Teen Scene offers a place for creativity, socialization, gaming, crafting, and lounging for ages 12-17. Call 702-507-4080.

Kids Artsy Craft Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Unleash your inner artist. Inspired by great artists, we’ll explore fun and different ways to create art. Ages 5-12. Call 702-507-4080.

Virgin Valley History Series: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. In partnership with the Virgin Valley Heritage Museum, this monthly program explores different historical aspects of the area, including photographs, artifacts, stories, anecdotes and personal memories from local residents and historians. Call 702-507-4080.

THURSDAY, JAN 6