Skydome Lounge – CasaBlanca Resort Glen Gallarde Project Fri Dec 24th 8:00pm – 1:30am Sat Dec 25th 8:30pm – 1:30am Sun Dec 26th 8:30pm – 1:30am Skydome Lounge – CasaBlanca Resort , 950 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027, USA map Glen Gallarde Project Former Star Search vocalist Glenn Gallarde and the band, specializes in bringing a show of Top 40’s, Dance and all Rock Anthems of the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and to the present day. Glen Gallarde, who performed on the nationally syndicated television show “Star Search” hosted by Ed McMahon, also performed concerts at Prince’s “Glam Slam”, toured with recording artists Stevie B, Lisa Valez of Lisa Lisa & Clut Jam, Expose’, Shannon, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Costa Cruise Line Cruises, Las Vegas Casino venues & all over the United States. The singers/musicians also have played all over the world and opened for national acts.Free Admission – Must be 21 or older

*Band start time may be delayed due to broadcast of sporting events. _________________________________________________________________________________________ Megaplex Theatres Movies and Showtimes Click on the link to view the Megaplex Theatres Movies and Showtimes in Mesquite https://www.megaplextheatres.com/mesquite

Mesquite Library

FRIDAY, DEC. 24

Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

D.I.Y. Craft for Adults: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Join us for a fun experience with a different craft each month. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, DEC. 25

Library closed for Christmas

SUNDAY, DEC. 26

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.