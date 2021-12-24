Skydome Lounge – CasaBlanca Resort
Glen Gallarde Project
Glen Gallarde Project
Former Star Search vocalist Glenn Gallarde and the band, specializes in bringing a show of Top 40’s, Dance and all Rock Anthems of the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and to the present day. Glen Gallarde, who performed on the nationally syndicated television show “Star Search” hosted by Ed McMahon, also performed concerts at Prince’s “Glam Slam”, toured with recording artists Stevie B, Lisa Valez of Lisa Lisa & Clut Jam, Expose’, Shannon, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Costa Cruise Line Cruises, Las Vegas Casino venues & all over the United States. The singers/musicians also have played all over the world and opened for national acts.Free Admission – Must be 21 or older
*Band start time may be delayed due to broadcast of sporting events.
Megaplex Theatres Movies and Showtimes
Click on the link to view the Megaplex Theatres Movies and Showtimes in Mesquite https://www.megaplextheatres.com/mesquite
_________________________________________________________________________________________
Mesquite Library
FRIDAY, DEC. 24
Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.
D.I.Y. Craft for Adults: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Join us for a fun experience with a different craft each month. Call 702-507-4080.
SATURDAY, DEC. 25
Library closed for Christmas
SUNDAY, DEC. 26
Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.